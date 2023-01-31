3 times Indian captains cried after a big win

The Indian U-19 Women's Team completed a historic win in the first-ever U-19 Women's World Cup held in South Africa. Led by Shafali Verma, they took on England in the final, recording a comfortable win.

In what was an inspiring tournament for cricket viewers all over India, captain Shafali Verma's tears of joy summed up a euphoric night.

After the pain of losing in the finals of the 2020 T20 World Cup and the Commonwealth Games, this was a welcome change of pace and surely a milestone in women's cricket in India.

We've seen players get emotional, show their vulnerable side, and shed tears on the pitch, but it's so much more meaningful and emotional when the tears are of joy and come after a winning cause.

On that note, let's take a look at three Indian captains who cried after a win.

#3 Indian Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur during Jhulan Goswami's final match

Jhulan Goswami is one of the all-time greats of women's cricket. Harmanpreet Kaur couldn't hold back tears as the Indian team felicitated Goswami ahead of her final international game, an ODI against England at the iconic Lord's.

Jhulan retired from international cricket as the highest wicket-taker in women's internationals, and she's someone who has inspired many women in India to take up the sport.

It was an emotional moment ahead of the game, which saw Harmanpreet break down before being hugged by Jhulan herself.

It was a happy farewell for the seamer as India beat England by 16 runs in a low-scoring thriller, with Jhulan finishing off with excellent figures of 10-1-30-2.

#2 An emotional Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after the historic MCG win against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 WC

Virat Kohli played one of the best-ever T20I knocks at the MCG.

Virat Kohli's iconic knock at the MCG against Pakistan definitely went down as one of the best cricketing moments of 2022.

An India-Pakistan clash is an emotional affair in itself, with captain Rohit Sharma's eyes welling up during the national anthems, showing the team's passion for the game and pride in playing for the nation.

Post the win that came from an almost unbelievable position, the entire team was buoyed, with Virat Kohli in tears after playing an outstanding knock.

An emotional captain Rohit Sharma hailed Kohli's contribution at the post-match ceremony, and it was truly a wonderful sight to see as a fan of Indian cricket.

#1 MS Dhoni shed tears after the World Cup 2011 triumph

"Dhoni, finishes it off in style! A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup, after 28 years!"

These words, uttered on-air by an elated Ravi Shastri, will remain immortalized in Indian cricket history forever.

April 2nd, 2011 was a day that meant so much to so many people as fans of the Indian cricket team, and it meant so much more to the players involved in the iconic triumph.

There was a sea of happy tears at the Wankhede Stadium, with even one of the most composed players, MS Dhoni, shedding tears post-win.

The Player of the Match winner in the Final, Dhoni's 91 off 79 balls along with Gautam Gambhir's 97 guided India to a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

In the book 'Democracy XI' written by prominent journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, Dhoni revealed that while the cameras didn't capture the moment, he even cried after hitting the winning runs after Harbhajan Singh ran up to him and hugged his skipper.

