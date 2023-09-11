3 times Indian cricketers gave a gift to their on-field rivals ft. Hardik Pandya

Pakistan cricketer Shaheen Afridi grabbed the headlines on Sunday (September 10) by giving a couple of gifts to India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Afridi congratulated his on-field rival on becoming a father and gave him two presents.

The Pakistan Cricket Board's social media team shot the video of Shaheen Afridi gifting Jasprit Bumrah a couple of presents for his newborn child and shared it on social media. The video has received a lot of praise from cricket fans. Even Jasprit Bumrah was overwhelmed by Shaheen Afridi's gesture.

This incident shows that although the cricketers are rivals on the field, they are good friends off the field. In the past, a few Indian players have also presented their on-field rivals with some gifts. Here's a list of the three such players.

#1 Star Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's gifts to Chamika Karunaratne and Harry Tector

Hardik Pandya is now the vice-captain of India's white-ball teams. The all-rounder has made a name for himself with his excellent performances on the field. Pandya does not like losing - be it any international, league or domestic match, but he never has hard feelings in his heart for any of his opponents.

When India toured Sri Lanka for a white-ball series in mid-2021, Pandya gifted a bat to Sri Lankan all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne. Similarly, Pandya gave a bat to Ireland's Harry Tector in mid-2022, when Tector played an impressive knock in the T20I series against India.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda after the series against India last year, Tector opened up on Pandya's gesture, saying:

"It was extremely generous of him. I didn’t expect him to do that. He was very nice to me. He has a lot of good bats. I’m sure there will be a few lads who will try to nick it off me (laughs)."

Pandya has shown time and again that he has a golden heart. The aforementioned two incidents prove the same.

#2 Ajinkya Rahane's gift to Nathan Lyon

India defeated Australia 2-1 under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy in 2020/21. The final Test of that Border-Gavaskar series was the 100th match of Nathan Lyon's Test career.

While Australia could not win it for Lyon, Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane brought a smile on his face. Rahane and his men gifted a special autographed Indian jersey to Lyon, which was given to him during the post-match presentation.

#3 Virat Kohli gifts a bat to Litton Das

Bangladesh almost upset India in the T20 World Cup match last year in Australia. Litton Das' whirlwind knock of 60 runs off 27 deliveries gave the Men in Blue a scare at the Adelaide Oval. Although India bounced back and won the match, Das won the hearts of the fans.

He also earned Virat Kohli's respect. Soon after the match ended, Kohli met Das in the dining hall, where he presented him with a bat.

"When we were sitting in the dining hall, Virat Kohli came and gifted a bat to Litton. According to me, it was a moment of inspiration for Litton," Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus said, as per BDcrictime Bangla.

Litton Das will soon battle Kohli again. India will meet Bangladesh in the Super Fours round of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 tournament on September 15.