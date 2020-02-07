3 times Indian spinners conceded over 80 runs in an ODI

New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 1

New Zealand finally found a way to get past India after their whitewash in the T20 series as they chased down a record target of 348 to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. Veteran Ross Taylor was the destroyer in cheif and remained unbeaten on 109 from 84 balls.

There were wonderful supporting acts from opener Henry Nicholls and stand-in captain Tom Latham. While Nicholls contributed a crucial 78 from 82 before being run out by Virat Kohli in Jonty Rhodes style, Latham made a sublime 69 from 48 to keep the pressure on the Indian bowlers in the chase.

New Zealand’s win meant Indian middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer's maiden one-day ton was in vain as was KL Rahul’s counter-attacking 88 not out from 64 balls. India’s bowlers also suffered as Shardul Thakur went for 80 in 9 overs and Kuldeep Yadav for 84 in 10. Here’s a look at three times Indian spinners conceded over 80 runs in an ODI.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav (2 for 84)

Kuldeep Yadav was null and void against the Kiwis in the first ODI

India’s chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav was taken to the cleaners in the first one-dayer of the three-match series at Hamilton. Yadav conceded 84 in his 10 overs as Taylor and Latham went on the rampage. Although Yadav had Tom Blundell stumped for 9, by the time he sent back Latham for 69, the game was well and truly in New Zealand’s command.

Yadav gave away 10 fours and a six off his bowling, and only 17 of his deliveries were dot balls. With Thakur also going for plenty, India could never exercise any sort of control on the innings despite having a score of 347 to defend.

#2 Piyush Chawla (0 for 85)

Piyush Chawla

Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla’s India days got over long time back, but he remains a force at the IPL level. Chawla was taken for 85 runs in his 10 overs in the Kitply Cup final against Pakistan on June 14, 2008. The match saw Salman Butt slamming 129 from 136 balls while Younis Khan raced away to 108 from 99 balls.

Chawla suffered most amidst Pakistan’s onslaught as he was taken for five fours and as many sixes. Although the leggie managed to bowl 21 dot balls, he still finished with an economy rate of 8.5.

Advertisement

In response to Pakistan’s 315 for 3, India managed only 290. Skipper MS Dhoni top-scored with 64 from 59 balls while Yuvraj Singh made 56 from 59. For Pakistan, Umar Gul claimed 4 for 57. His scalps included the big ones of Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal (0 for 88)

Yuzvendra Chahal

India’s spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were expected to be India’s bowling trump cards in the 2019 World Cup. However, they let India down badly and were especially poor in the league match against eventual champions England at Birmingham played on June 30, 2019.

Chahal, in particular, was taken to the cleaners, giving away a whopping 88 runs in his 10 overs without taking a wicket -- the most expensive figures by an Indian spinner in one-dayers. While Chahal managed 28 dot balls, he was taken for seven fours and six sixes. Kuldeep was also expensive, going for 72 runs in his 10 overs, but he did manage one wicket -- having the dangerous Jason Roy caught for 66.

Chahal had no answer to the onslaught by Jonny Bairstow (111 from 109 balls) and Ben Stokes (79 from 54). India managed only 306 for 5 in response to England’s 337 for 7 despite Rohit Sharma’s 102 and Virat Kohli’s 66. The match controversially saw Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav pulling down the shutters early in the chase although India had reached a decent 267 for 5 in 44.5 overs.