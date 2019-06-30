World Cup 2019: Chahal gives away most runs by an Indian bowler in a World Cup match

Chahal gave away 88 runs in his 10 overs

In the match against England on Sunday, Yuzvendra Chahal gave away 88 runs in his quota of 10 overs, breaking the record of giving away most runs by an Indian in a World Cup match.

Previously, this record was held by Javagal Srinath, who had given away 87 runs against the Aussies in 2003. The Indian pacer achieved this ignominious feat in the 2003 World Cup final, where the Indians conceded a whopping 359 runs.

The 28-year-old leggie leaked 88 runs, surpassing Javagal Srinath to give away most runs by an Indian in a World Cup match. Interestingly, Yuzuvendra Chahal also holds the Indian record of giving away the most number of runs in a T-20 International. He had given away 64 runs in that match.

Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have been handling the spin department for the Indian team in this World Cup, but both of them have not been able to do anything special with the ball. Popularly known as ‘Kul-Cha’, the duo has taken 15 wickets so far and has given away a total of 608 runs in the process. They’ll need to fire to their full potential if the Indian squad aims to lift the World Cup.

The pace attack has been satisfactory though. With Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah firing in unison, and Hardik Pandya doing his bit with the ball, the team management need not worry about this section of the side.

The Englishmen have set a target of 338 runs for the Indians to chase and qualify for the semis, and if India win, their success will be rejoiced by the entire subcontinent as Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have their hopes of qualification pinned on India’s victory.