3 times James Anderson was on the wrong end of a nail biter

England and New Zealand played out one of the best matches in Test cricket history at Basin Reserve in Wellington, with the Black Caps winning by one run in the end.

The momentum shifted like a pendulum in the Test. England blew the hosts out of the water in the first innings, thanks to a wonderful hundred from Harry Brook. The hosts fell short of England's first-innings total by 226 runs and captain Ben Stokes enforced the follow-on.

However, an inspired New Zealand refused to surrender, putting on a brilliant batting performance held together by a magnificent hundred from Kane Williamson. With Tom Blundell continuing his impressive form with a 166-ball 90, New Zealand scored 483, overturning the follow-on and setting England a target of 258.

Led by a spirited short-ball attack by Neil Wagner and Tim Southee, the hosts pulled the game back just when it was going out of their reach. James Anderson was the last man to walk out for England with seven runs required.

After scoring a boundary and with England needing two to win, he tickled an innocuous ball down the leg side from Wagner, bringing to an unfortunate end an enthralling Test match.

Someone make a compilation of Jimmy Anderson's reaction when he couldn't save an England loss of his bat. There must be many. Here in this vs Wagner, at Lord's vs Siraj, at Leeds vs Eranga. Must be many more.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Anderson has been on the wrong side of a nail-biter in his long career across formats. Let's look at three other instances.

#3 Vs India, Lord's 2021

Mohammed Siraj rattles Jimmy Anderson's stumps as India complete their iconic victory at Lord's, 2021, bowling England out in under 60 overs to pull of one of the greatest test wins for India.

Now this game can't be called a thriller based on the margin of defeat, but in the context of the game, England were playing for a draw as India were closing in on a historic final-day win at Lord's. It was a nerve-wracking watch for both sets of fans and the neutrals.

A half-century from Rohit Sharma and a quality hundred from KL Rahul in testing conditions set the ball rolling for India as they posted 364 on the board. Led by an inspired Joe Root, who remained unbeaten on 180, England hit back with 391.

With the game heading towards a draw or an Indian defeat, an inspiring Indian rearguard action turned the game on its head. Batting coach Vikram Rathour's work with the lower order showed as Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah put on an unbeaten 89-run stand for the ninth wicket, taking India's lead from a middling 182 to a potentially match-winning 271.

With two sessions to survive and play for a draw, England crumbled against the intensity of the Indian bowlers, with Joe Root fighting a lone battle and losing. James Anderson was the last England batter to be dismissed, as India enjoyed a 151-run victory, but it was a game of fine margins and England ultimately ended up on the losing side.

#2 vs Australia, Sydney 2011

England toured Australia for a limited-overs series in 2010/11, playing seven ODIs in the leadup to the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. While Australia dominated the series, England did give a good account of themselves in most games and produced a nail-biter of a contest in the 6th ODI.

On a batter-friendly wicket in Sydney, Sir Andrew Strauss' side batted first, posting 333/6 on the board, courtesy of a splendid 137 from Jonathan Trott. In reply, Australia got off to a cracking start, with Shane Watson going all guns blazing.

Even as both openers got out in quick succession, the new batters batted with intent and kept the momentum going, with Mitchell Johnson getting a promotion to No.4 and making the most of it by scoring a half-century.

Captain Michael Clarke's 70-ball 82 held the innings together even as wickets fell around him, but when he got out, the score was 327/8 in 48.5 overs. Faced with a run-a-ball equation and only two wickets in hand, this match was turning out to be a thriller. However, John Hastings held his nerve, smashing a six to help Australia to a win with four balls to spare.

Anderson had a forgettable day with the ball, conceding a whopping 91 runs in his ten overs with only one wicket to his name, although it was Chris Woakes who bowled the last over.

#1 vs Australia, Melbourne 2003

In Melbourne in 2003, England, Australia, and Sri Lanka took part in an ODI tri-series known as the VB Trophy and it produced a memorable and thrilling match between England and Australia.

Australia won the toss and batted first, struggling to get going on a middling wicket. They could only post 229/7 in their 50 overs, with Brad Hogg's 71 saving them from collapsing to a much lower score.

Most of the England bowlers had an impressive outing, but Anderson didn't. He returned figures of 1/57 in nine overs and considering the context of the game, that is an expensive spell.

In reply, England's innings had a rocky start, with skipper Nasser Hussain and Michael Vaughan steadying the ship. Alec Stewart also joined the fray after Nasser's dismissal, with Vaughan and Stewart scoring half-centuries. However, Australia kept chipping away and picked up regular wickets.

England were in the driver's seat with three overs of the match remaining as they needed 14 runs to win with four wickets in hand and Andrew Flintoff and Paul Collingwood still at the crease. However, Brett Lee bowled his heart out in the death overs, dismissing Flintoff and Ian Blackwood in the 48th over before coming back to successfully defend six runs in the final over.

Anderson was the last player to get out and he did so for a duck, albeit through a runout. An unlikely defeat in a humdinger of a match.

