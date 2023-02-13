3 times Jemimah Rodrigues saved India in an important match

Jemimah Rodrigues' composed half-century helped take India to a priceless win against Pakistan at the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday. Faced with a tricky target of 150 in 20 overs, India looked a bit lost at the start in the absence of Smriti Mandhana, with Yastika Bhatia struggling to get going.

Jemimah Rodrigues held the Indian innings together, rotating the strike well and turning it over to the more aggressive Shafali and later Harmanpreet Kaur. But when the required run rate started turning against India, she brought out her strokes, getting together with Richa Ghosh, ending the innings with an unbeaten 38-ball 53 and helping India win with an over to spare.

This wasn't the first time the talented batter has bailed India out in a crucial game. Here are three other instances.

#3 44* vs England, Commonwealth Games Semi-Finals 2022

Rodrigues at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Arguably one of her most important knocks wasn't a half-century, but a crucial 44* in the semi-finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games against a quality England bowling lineup. India batted first in this crucial game, with Smriti Mandhana getting India off to a flyer.

However, both openers fell in quick succession, with India reduced from 76/0 to 77/2 in 8.3 overs. However, Jemimah batted with responsibility yet didn't let her strike rate go down, finishing with a 30-ball 43 despite the fall of wickets at the other end. Her knock helped India get to 164/5 in 20 overs, with them eventually winning the thriller by four runs.

#2 56* vs Barbados, Commonwealth Games 2022

Rodrigues in action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Jemimah scored a match-winning half-century in an important and historic group-stage game at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. India faced Barbados in a must-win game to guarantee their spot in the semi-finals and ended up winning the game by 100 runs, their second-highest in terms of margin of runs in T20Is.

Put into bat by Barbados skipper Hayley Matthews, India lost opener Smriti Mandhana early and that's when Jemimah joined hands with Shafali Verma. The duo took the attack to the bowlers, with Jemimah playing second fiddle as Shafali blazed away. Even as the latter fell after a 26-ball 43, Jemimah carried on despite losing captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Taniya Bhatia cheaply.

She remained unbeaten on 56 at the end of the innings to take India to a strong total of 162/4. A spirited bowling display helped India defend it quite comfortably.

#1 76 vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup 2022

Rodrigues at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Jemimah Rodrigues' highest score in T20Is was a knock of 76 against Sri Lanka in an Asia Cup contest in October 2022. Put into bat by Chamari Athapaththu, the Indian batters, barring Jemimah, struggled to score runs on the Sylhet track.

Despite losing both openers early on, Jemimah and captain Harmanpreet Kaur joined forces to put on a 100-run partnership, but Harmanpreet's untimely dismissal just before the slog overs left India in a spot of bother.

However, Rodrigues held her end strongly, helping India to a good total before falling for a 53-ball 76. India eventually finished with 150/6 in 20 overs, winning by 41 runs in the end.

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes