In what was an absorbing Day 4 of the WTC Final on Saturday, with Mitchell Starc and Alex Carey helping push Australia’s second-innings total to 270 to set an imposing 444-run target for India, an interesting sight caught the attention of cricket fans.

Alyssa Healy, the Australian women’s cricket team wicketkeeper, opener, and Mitchell Starc's wife, was spotted in the audience at the Kennington Oval supporting not only the Australian side but also her husband.

Healy, who will captain Australia in the upcoming women's Ashes, was also seen jotting something down in a notebook.

Healy and Starc also shared a beer to celebrate Australia's emphatic 209-run win over India on Day 5 - which made them the first team to win every major ICC trophy.

ICC @ICC



How many ICC trophies between these two?



#WTC23 Two superstars of the game 🤩How many ICC trophies between these two? Two superstars of the game 🤩 How many ICC trophies between these two? 😉#WTC23 https://t.co/NHVv0QJQkN

Starc and Healy, who have won 11 major ICC trophies between them, got married in April 2016 and have frequently appeared at each other's matches.

On that note, let's take a look at three occassions when Starc and Healy came to support each other at their matches.

3 times Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy came to each other's matches as fans

#3. IPL 2015, India

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) roped in left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc ahead of IPL 2014. The Aussie had a fruitful two-year spell for the franchise, picking up 34 wickets at an economy of just 7.17.

In 2015, Healy was spotted waving the RCB flag, supporting her partner and the franchise in numerous matches throughout the season.

Maybe that's why she expressed her desire to represent the same franchise in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) this year.

#2. Women's T20 World Cup final, Australia, 2020

Mitchell Starc was seen supporting his wife at the historic MCG during the T20 World Cup final between Australia and India in 2020.

Starc was released from Australia's tour of South Africa so that he could return home to watch his wife, Alyssa Healy, in the showpiece.

Starc's presence motivated Healy, who didn't disappoint either, as she plundered 75 runs off just 39 deliveries, helping Australia put up a daunting total of 184/4.

India, who were never in the chase, succumbed to the pressure and were bundled out for just 99 runs, with Meghan Schutt and Jess Jonassen picking up seven wickets together between them.

#1. WPL Eliminator, 2023

The inaugural edition of the WPL in 2023 was a watershed moment in women's cricket.

Alyssa Healy led the UP Warriorz to the playoffs and were up against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Free from his international commitments, Mitchell Starc decided to stay back in India and donned the UP Warriorz jersey to support his wife and her team. However, a meek batting performance saw the UP Warriorz getting trounced by a 72-run margin, as MI went on to be crowned as the inaugural WPL champions.

Poll : 0 votes