3 records that were broken on Day 5 of the WTC final between India and Australia 

Australia scripted themselves into the history books as they lifted their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) title after beating India in Final, at the Kennington Oval in London on Sunday.

The odds were high against India, who needed 280 runs on the last day, with only seven wickets remaining. All the hopes were pinned majorly on two players - Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane - who looked comfortable at the end of Day 4.

However, the Aussie bowlers came out with a set plan and were relentless in their approach. Scott Boland, in particular, was superb right through the game and completely bamboozled India when he sent back Kohli (49) and Ravindra Jadeja (0) in the space of only three balls.

India then lost their next five wickets in just 21 runs as Australia bundled out the Indian unit inside the first session.

It would be fair to say that Australia were the deserving winners, who dominated the proceedings over the course of five days.

Day 5 of the WTC Final also saw some milestones being reached. Here are the top three records that were shattered during Australia's superb win.

#3 India are now the team with the joint-most losses in an ICC final

Team India have failed to emerge as winners in the last nine ICC tournaments [ICC]

Ever since India's Champions Trophy win in 2013, the Men in Blue have been facing a drought of ICC silverware.

Despite looking good in the group stages of a tournament, the side has fumbled many times at the last hurdle.

In fact, India's loss against Australia at the WTC final is now their sixth defeat in 11 ICC tournament finals. This is the joint-most alongside Team England, who have also lost six ICC finals (they have played 9 ICC finals in total).

Incredibly, India hasn't tasted success in their last nine ICC tournaments.

#2 First Test match where 8 batters got out in 40s

Most batsman, like Virat Kohli, failed to build on good starts

One unique stat that emerged after day 5 of the WTC final was this match becoming the first-ever Test game where eight different players were dismissed in the 40s.

While three - David Warner (43), Alex Carey (48), and Ravindra Jadeja (48) - missed out on half-centuries in the first innings, five batters were dismissed in the 40s in the second innings.

Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Starc scored 41 each for Australia. Rohit Sharma (43), Virat Kohli (49), and Ajinkya Rahane (44) also failed to convert their starts.

#1 Australia - first country to lift every ICC trophy

Australia has been the most dominant team in the history of global tournaments. They have a knack for bringing out their best in major events, and they made history following their maiden WTC final.

The remarkable win over India meant Australia has now become the first country to win all the major ICC trophies. They are the record holders of the ODI World Cup (5 times), and they have also won the Champions Trophy twice, and the T20 World Cup once (in 2021).

India would have won every major ICC event instead of Australia if they had been able to prevail in the WTC 2023 Final. But it wasn't meant to be for them.

