3 times Natalie Sciver-Brunt stepped up in a big knockout match

Seasoned England all-rounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt came up with a terrific performance in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 Eliminator on Friday, March 24, to confirm Mumbai Indians’ (MI) berth in the final.

UP Warriorz won the toss and opted to bowl first in the knockout game at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

MI got off to a mixed start as openers Yastika Bhatia (21 off 18) and Hayley Matthews (26 off 26) failed to convert starts. Coming in at No. 3, Sciver-Brunt hammered an unbeaten 72 off only 38 balls, a splendid knock featuring nine fours and two sixes. She was dropped on six by Sophie Ecclestone and made UP Warriorz pay

Courtesy of Sciver-Brunt’s excellent knock, Mumbai put up an impressive 182/4 on the board. MI pacer Issy Wong (4/15) then claimed a hat-trick as UP Warriorz were bowled out for 110 in 17.4 overs. Sciver-Brunt chipped in with the ball as well, claiming the big wicket of Grace Harris (14).

This is not the first time the all-rounder has stood up and delivered in a knockout clash.

In the wake of her exploits in the WPL 2023 Eliminator, we look back at three previous instances when Sciver-Brunt shone in a crunch game.

#3 (52* off 38) 2nd semi-final, 2018 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

The 30-year-old versatile cricketer scored an unbeaten 52 off only 38 balls in the second semi-final of the 2018 Women’s T20 World Cup against India at North Sound.

Batting first after winning the toss, India Women were bowled out for 112 in 19.3 overs as Heather Knight (3/9), Ecclestone (2/22) and Kirstie Gordon (2/20) starred with the ball.

While England did not have a big score to chase, they were in early trouble as Tammy Beaumont (one) and Danni Wyatt (eight) fell cheaply.

However, Sciver-Brunt and Amy Jones (53* off 47) added an unbroken 92 for the third wicket to guide England Women into the final. Jones struck three fours and a six, while Sciver-Brunt hammered five fours.

Like in Friday’s WPL 2023 match, Sciver-Brunt was dropped early in her innings in the 2018 Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final as well.

At the start of the seventh over, the right-handed batter attempted to pull Anuja Patil but was dropped by Poonam Yadav at square leg.

Sciver-Brunt made full use of the missed opportunity and lifted England to a comprehensive victory in the company of Jones.

#2 (148* off 121) 2022 Women's World Cup final

Rarely do teams end up on the losing side when a batter smashes 148 off 121 balls.

Unfortunately, for Sciver-Brunt, England succumbed to defeat in the 2022 Women's World Cup final against Australia in Christchurch despite her brilliant knock.

England won the toss and elected to field first in the final. The move, however, backfired as Australia posted an imposing 356/5 on the board in their 50 overs.

Alyssa Healy clobbered 170 off 138 balls, while Rachael Haynes (68 off 93) and Beth Mooney (62 off 47) chipped in with handy half-centuries.

Chasing a massive target, England needed at least one batter to match Healy’s exploits and supporting acts from a couple of other batters.

Sciver-Brunt rose to the occasion and played a spectacular innings, striking 15 fours and a six. However, there was little in the form of contributions from the rest.

Even as wickets kept falling at one end, Sciver-Brunt kept finding the boundaries at the other to ensure England were not completely embarrassed.

In the end, the chasing side were bowled out for 285 in 43.4 overs as Alana King and Jess Jonassen claimed three wickets each.

#1 (51 off 68) 2017 Women's World Cup final

Sciver-Brunt top-scored for England with 51 off 68 deliveries as the hosts beat India by nine runs in the 2017 Women's World Cup final at Lord’s.

England won the toss and elected to bat first after which Sciver-Brunt lifted the team to a competitive 228/7.

The batting side slipped from a good start to find themselves in some trouble at 63/3. However, Sciver-Brunt and Sarah Taylor (45 off 62) added 83 runs for the fourth wicket to lift England in the final.

Sciver-Brunt batted patiently, hitting five fours in her knock before being trapped lbw by Jhulan Goswami.

Following her dismissal, Katherine Sciver-Brunt (34) and Jenny Gunn (25*) chipped in with handy contributions to take England close to 230.

In the chase, India seemed in command at 191/3 as Punam Raut (86) and Harmanpreet Kaur (51) hit half-centuries.

However, the middle and lower order crumbled as Anya Shrubsole claimed 6/46. India were bowled out for 219 and England were crowned world champions at home.

