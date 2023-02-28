3 times New Zealand and England played out an epic thriller in recent years

New Zealand and England recently produced one of the most epic contests Test cricket has ever seen, with the former clinching a one-run thriller in the second match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Tuesday, February 28.

With the visitors enforcing the follow-on, New Zealand had their backs to the wall. But a rearguard batting effort led by Kane Williamson's sparkling 132 and Tom Blundell's 90 saw them pile up 483 in the second innings, leaving England to chase a target of 258.

Needing 210 at the start of the final day with nine wickets in hand, the visitors lost their way before Joe Root's counter-attacking 95 and skipper Ben Stokes' defiant 33 vaulted them back. With 43 runs required and two wickets left, Ben Foakes then took over, before the Blackcaps held their nerve and picked up the remaining wickets.

Cricket on BT Sport @btsportcricket



New Zealand have won it by the barest of margins...



This is test cricket at its finest



#NZvENG WHAT A GAME OF CRICKETNew Zealand have won it by the barest of margins...This is test cricket at its finest WHAT A GAME OF CRICKETNew Zealand have won it by the barest of margins...This is test cricket at its finest ❤️ #NZvENG https://t.co/cFgtFBIkR4

This is not the first time that New Zealand and England have played out a classic for the ages. Here, we look at three recent instances involving the two teams across all forms of cricket where the game went down to the wire.

#1 Cricket World Cup 2019 final

That mad game where England and New Zealand were fighting for the most coveted trophy in the sport at Lord's. The ODI Cricket World Cup final of 2019 is easily one of the greatest (and most heart-stopping) contests ever seen in the sport.

New Zealand posted 241/8 after batting first, which, given the momentous occasion and the high stakes on offer, was competitive. In response, they fought for every run before Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler put on 110 for the fifth wicket to take the hosts close to the target.

It went down to the wire and a throw deflecting off Stokes' bat to the fence continues to be talked about even today. Not only were the scores tied, but so was the Super Over that followed with Martin Guptill falling short of his crease off the final delivery. England were adjudged winners by virtue of a superior boundary count as they lifted the World Cup 'by the barest of all margins'.

#2 5th T20I in Auckland, 2019

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket



beat @blackcaps after Super Over 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



292 runs in 22 overs

Massive sixes

@eoin16's crucial catch

England win T20I series 3-2 It happened again! @englandcricket beat @blackcaps after Super Over 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿292 runs in 22 oversMassive sixes@eoin16's crucial catchEngland win T20I series 3-2 It happened again! 😲@englandcricket beat @blackcaps after Super Over 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇿292 runs in 22 overs 🔥Massive sixes 🎆@eoin16's crucial catch 🙌England win T20I series 3-2 🏆

Later that same year, the two teams in question were back contesting a five-match T20I rubber with the Blackcaps playing host. With the series level at 2-2, it was down to the decider at Eden Park in Auckland, although rain intervened to shorten the contest to 11 overs per side.

New Zealand racked up 146/5 thanks to Martin Guptill, Colin Munro and Tim Seifert going berserk. In reply, Jonny Bairstow's 18-ball 47 led the way before useful cameos from Sam Curran and Eoin Morgan kept England afloat.

With 13 needed off 3 deliveries, Chris Jordan managed to hit a six and four en route to tying the game, before having to defend 17 in the Super Over. He did so in style, giving away just eight runs and picking up a wicket as England romped home to take the series after another classic.

#3 T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal

ICC @ICC #T20WorldCup night to remember in Abu Dhabi for Daryl Mitchell! A #T20WorldCup night to remember in Abu Dhabi for Daryl Mitchell! https://t.co/ZeiP1wjSot

Not quite as heart-stopping as the previous two contests, but when you put the magnitude of the occasion into perspective, this was no less a thriller. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal between England and New Zealand had very little to choose between the two sides, before a Daryl Mitchell special got the job done for the Blackcaps.

England were asked to bat first and were restricted to 166/4 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In response, New Zealand stuttered along in their chase, with Mitchell struggling to get momentum going. With 57 required off four overs, it seemed as though the Blackcaps were out of it before James Neesham flicked a switch.

37 runs were reeled off in the next two overs, and while Neesham couldn't finish it off, his 11-ball 27 was the catalyst that got Mitchell to flick a switch at the other end. He then gunned down the remainder of the deficit to wrap it up with an over to spare, taking the Blackcaps to their maiden Men's T20 World Cup final.

Which of these games between England and New Zealand is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below!

