Ravindra Jadeja has been a crucial member of Indian teams across formats for over a decade. The all-rounder offers a solid balance to any team that he plays for and over the last few years, he has also become consistent, which was not the case earlier.

Jaddu, as he is popularly referred to by his teammates, has represented India in 64 Tests, 172 ODIs and 64 T20 Internationals. He has scored over 5,000 runs in international cricket and has picked up 506 wickets in his career.

He has stood up for the team in some tough situations too. Here, we look at three instances where the he has bailed India out of trouble in ODIs with a big partnership.

3 times Ravindra Jadeja bailed India out of trouble in ODIs with a big partnership

#1 vs Australia (Mumbai, 2023)

The first and most recent instance on the list features his contributions during the first ODI between India and Australia, which is part of the ongoing three-match series between the two teams.

Chasing 189, India were reduced to 39-4 before KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya stitched up a 44-run stand to help stabilize the innings. However, after Pandya's dismissal, India still needed 106 runs to win the game and Australia were favorites.

Then came Ravindra Jadeja, who shared a phenomenal 108-run partnership with Rahul to take India home. The southpaw scored 45 runs and his presence was quite calming for the Indian dugout.

#2 vs England (The Oval, 2011)

In an ODI against England at The Oval in 2011, the hosts won the toss and opted to bowl first. India got off to a terrible start as they were reduced to 57-5. Jadeja and captain MS Dhoni then shared a phenomenal 102-run partnership to help India post a competitive score. The southpaw was initially cautious and was looking to stablize the innings but made up for it by attacking in the death.

He went on to score 78 crucial runs and also claimed two wickets in the second innings. Unfortunately, for him and India, England won the game courtesy of the Duckworth Lewis method. Jadeja was adjudged the player of the match for his all-round efforts.

#3 vs New Zealand (Auckland, 2014)

In a game against New Zealand in 2014, India required 315 runs to win the game and stay alive in the series as they lost the first two ODIs. India didn't get off to a great start in the chase, as the Kiwis were in the driver's seat, needing four wickets to win the game with 130 runs in the bank.

Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were at the crease with only 14 overs left for India to get the required runs. Indian fans had lost hope but the two all-rounders fought back with a sensational partnership worth 85 runs. Ashwin lost his wicket and it was down to Jadeja to take India home.

He displayed immense composure and skill to take the game down to the last delivery. Needing two for a win, he could only manage a dingle and therforwe, the game ended in a tie. However, Jadeja's 66 runs off 45 deliveries fetched him the award for the player of the match.

