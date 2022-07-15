3 times Rishabh Pant showed glimpses of MS Dhoni

Ever since a young Rishabh Pant burst onto the international scene, he was always earmarked to succeed MS Dhoni. After a stutter in the initial few days, Pant has established himself as a regular member of the side across all three formats.

He is one of India's match-winners in Test cricket and over the last couple of years, has slammed tons in Australia, South Africa, and England.

Apart from his consistency with the bat, his keeping has significantly improved and he is arguably en route to becoming Dhoni's successor in all conditions.

In this article, we take a look at three instances where Rishabh Pant reminded fans of MS Dhoni.

#3 Stumping of Vishwa Fernando

Pant has been excellent as a wicket-keeper in Tests.

It was the pink ball Test between India and Sri Lanka. India bossed the proceedings and on a surface that offered a lot of assistance to the spinners, Rishabh Pant was superb as a wicket-keeper.

Vishwa Fernando took on Ravichandran Ashwin and was befuddled by the carrom ball as he lunged forward and missed the ball. Pant collected the ball and whipped off the bail in a flash.

Such was the speed that fans were reminded of the way MS Dhoni went about his business behind the stumps.

#2 Finish like MS Dhoni

Pant slammed two consecutive sixes to seal the match.

After their disappointment in the T20 World Cup, a rejuvenated Indian side took on New Zealand in a T20I series. Kane Williamson was absent and Tim Southee-led Kiwis lost their second match in Ranchi as India sealed the three-match series 2-0.

The Indian bowlers, led by Harshal Patel, restricted New Zealand to a par total of 153 for 6. This was never going to be enough and Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul came out all guns blazing. Rahul (65 off 49) and Rohit (55 off 36) added 117 runs for the opening wicket and set the platform for Rishabh Pant to come out and finish the game.

The young left-hander strode out and smacked a couple of sixes in the 18th over from James Neesham to seal the match in style. It was very similar to how fans had seen MS Dhoni end matches with a maximum.

#1 Guiding from behind the stumps

Kuldeep Yadav was impressed with captain Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant has been captain of the Delhi Capitals for the last two seasons of the IPL and seems to have grown into the role. Last season, Pant could be heard speaking loudly to Kuldeep Yadav and guiding him on how to go about executing his plans.

After a tough few seasons in the IPL, Kuldeep found his range in IPL 2022 and credited Pant and the Delhi Capitals management for his success. He also equated Pant to Dhoni and said that the young keeper reminded him of the way Dhoni used to guide the spinners from behind the stumps.

"I feel Rishabh is showing a few glimpses of MS Dhoni's characteristics behind the stumps. He guides well and stays calm on the field. Wicketkeepers play a big role in the success of spinners. The credit for my performance in this IPL goes to Rishabh as well. We have a good understanding now," Kuldeep had on The DC Podcast back during the season.

While it is still early days for Pant, he is tipped to be the next superstar of Indian cricket.

