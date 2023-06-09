Ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma sustained an injury during a net session in London.

While batting in the nets, Rohit Sharma was hit on his left thumb, prompting the team physio to immediately attend to him, bandage him, and take him out of the nets. Initially, he continued practicing but eventually decided to stop. Later on, the 35-year-old batsman removed the bandage because the injury wasn't that serious.

The injury scare adds a level of concern for the Indian team as they aim to compete against Australia in the prestigious WTC final.

It's not the first time that Rohit Sharma has either picked up an injury or had serious injury scares in important matches for India. There have been many such instances. In this article, we will discuss those incidences where Rohit causes serious stress to not only the management but also the Indian cricket fans.

3 times Rohit Sharma got injured before an important match for India

#3 Before the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against England

Just hours before India's T20 World Cup semi-final match against England, captain Rohit Sharma sustained an injury during a practice session in Adelaide when he got hit on his right hand during a net session.

Rohit, who was taking customary throwdowns from the team's sidearm thrower, S Raghu, at the net session, tried to pull a short ball being hurled at 150+ kmph speed from 18 yards, but the ball rose awkwardly, and he missed the shot by a split second and the ball hit his right forearm.

He left the session, putting a big ice pack on his right arm.

Despite nursing an injury, he went on to play in the all-important encounter against England, where he was not looking his natural swlf and struggled to time the ball. His torturous inning of 27 runs off 28 balls was cut short by Chris Jordan.

#2 Before the South Africa tour in 2021

The Indian team received a huge setback when newly appointed Indian white ball captain Rohit Sharma got injured even before landing for his first stint in South Africa.

Rohit, along with his teammates Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Shardul Thakur, started their preparations by practicing in the nets at Sharad Pawar Academy in Mumbai.

During the session, Rohit faced some fiery deliveries with a lot of bounce, very similar to the ones he would have to face from the South African fast bowlers.

Rohit, who was looking good in practice, was once again hit by the ball on his hand by a short-pitched delivery thrown by India's throw-down specialist, Raghuvendra.

The star batter was seemingly in a lot of pain. This ruled him out of the South African tour.

#1 Before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21

Rohit Sharma picked up a hamstring injury in the Mumbai Indians' second-leg fixture against Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2021. It was initially a 'hamstring strain in his left leg," which subsequently forced him to miss the next four Mumbai matches.

The scan reports showed a ligament tear. On the very same day after the squads for the tour of Australia were announced, the Mumbai Indians put up videos of Rohit practicing in the nets in the UAE, further fueling speculation about the exact nature of his injury and its seriousness.

He maintained, despite his injury scares, that his hamstring was fine and he was good to play the matches. He won his team the IPL 2020 final by scoring a blistering half century, but that aggravated his injury and ruled him out of the Australian tour.

