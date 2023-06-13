The Indian team has traditionally faced challenges in maintaining consistency in England, particularly in Test cricket. The contrasting conditions between the two countries have hindered India's ability to assert dominance. Nevertheless, a shift occurred in 2007 when various visiting teams achieved success on English soil.

In 2007, the side won a Test series in England after a long gap of 21 years. Led by Rahul Dravid, the team won the three-match series 1-0, with their victory at Trent Bridge being particularly significant.

There have been mistakes made, and heavy losses have also been encountered. Much like the recent WTC final, the Indian team did get their team combinations wrong and came under a lot of criticism.

Here we take a look at 3 times Team India drew heavy criticism after a Test loss in England:

#3 Lord’s 2018

No answers to the moving ball

This series was billed as a great chance for Virat Kohli and team to compete and even win a few matches in England. The side ran the hosts close in the first Test at Edgbaston courtesy of their captain Virat Kohli. However, any such defiance and hope was blown to smithereens in the second Test at Lord’s.

For starters, the side completely messed up their combination. On a track that looked green, Kohli played with two regular spinners. James Anderson showed in the first hour how big the mistake was as he combined with Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad to dismantle the visitors for 107. It was always going to be catch up and the Indian bowlers struggled as the pitch flattened out. England won the match by an innings and 159 runs.

Captain Kohli later admitted that he should have played the extra seamer in Umesh Yadav ahead of Kuldeep Yadav. He also put his batters under the scanner for their abject surrender and inability to play the moving ball.

#2 Edgbaston, 2011

Batting was in shambles

As the Third Test commenced, England, holding a 2-0 lead, had the chance to propel themselves towards the pinnacle of collective greatness and secure the top spot in the world rankings. Meanwhile, Dhoni and company faced the prospect of further descending into self-doubt, after their shambolic performances in the series.

MS Dhoni and team looked a completely deflated side and the batters looked cooked. England’s discipline reduced the visitors to 111 for 7 and the result was already becoming a foregone conclusion. MS Dhoni fought with a 50, but the end score of 224 was never going to be enough. And England ended the day on 84 without loss.

What then followed was a leather hunt as the Indian bowlers looked hapless, tired, and lost. England piled up 710 and then bundled out the visitors for 244 to win this match by an innings and 242 runs.

#1 Southampton, 2021

Kyle Jameison turned the match for New Zealand

Virat Kohli and team took on New Zealand in the first final of the World Test Championship. Rain delayed the start of the match – and the Indian batting was bundled out for 217 as the batters were never really at ease against the Kiwi bowlers.

Indian bowlers responded well with the ball as New Zealand too were restricted to 249. The match was pretty even, but in the second innings, the Indian batters were once again brought down to their knees by the seam and swing led by Kyle Jameison. They were dismissed for 170 and New Zealand chased down the target with eight wickets to spare to clinch the mace.

