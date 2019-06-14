×
3 uncapped players who can look to follow in the footsteps of Yuvraj Singh

Prateek Mehndiratta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
825   //    14 Jun 2019, 19:03 IST

Yuvraj Singh has announced retirement from cricket
Yuvraj Singh has announced retirement from cricket

Indian star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently announced retirement from all forms of cricket. Yuvraj had a highly successful career spanning across 18 years. He was the main architect of India’s World Cup win in 2011 and also played an instrumental role in a victorious 2007 T20I World Cup campaign. 

Yuvraj featured in more than 300 ODIs for India and scored more than 8000 runs. He was a true match winner who battled several odds and came out triumphant every time. 

However, his last IPL season for Mumbai Indians was patchy. At times he displayed his vintage form of old, and at others he looked all at sea. 

He will always be remembered for hitting six sixes in an over, for claiming IPL hat-tricks, for winning the Man of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup, and most importantly for making a billion Indian fans smile.

In this article, we look at 3 uncapped players who can look to follow in Yuvraj's footsteps and try to create a similar impact in the middle order:

#3 Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma is an exciting young talent
Abhishek Sharma is an exciting young talent

The 2018 U19 World Cup batch had players like Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill, who have already grabbed the limelight. But one of the lesser known players who could go on to make a big impact in the future is all-rounder Abhishek Sharma. 

Sharma made his IPL debut that year for Delhi Daredevils and stroked a classy 40 in his first outing against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The innings drew praise from former England captain Michael Vaughan.

This year he represented Sunrisers Hyderabad but didn’t get too many opportunities. However, the experience he would have acquired under the stewardship of Tom Moody and VVS Laxman will go a long way in propelling his career.

If Sharma can marry his potential with the valor that Yuvraj exhibited on the cricket field, he might well be on his way to a successful career. 

Tags:
Indian Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh Ishan Kishan
