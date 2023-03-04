3 unsung heroes from India's CB series win in 2008

15 years have passed since India's historic Commonwealth Bank Series win on Australian soil. Playing under the leadership of MS Dhoni, the Men in Blue defeated Australia and Sri Lanka in a tri-series to win the CB series trophy.

It was a massive result for Indian cricket as the ODI side had failed to make it past the first round of the Cricket World Cup 2007. Meanwhile, Australia and Sri Lanka were the finalists of that mega event, which took place just one year before the Commonwealth Bank series.

The Men in Blue started the series with two abandoned clashes against Australia and Sri Lanka. They beat Australia in their third game but suffered defeats in their next two matches of the series to Sri Lanka and Australia, respectively.

The MS Dhoni-led outfit sneaked into the finals with victories over Sri Lanka in the final round. India finished second in the 2008 CB Series points table with three wins from eight matches. Australia topped the points table with five wins.

The Aussies were the favorites to lift the trophy due to their form and home advantage. However, the Men in Blue stunned them in the best-of-3 final series. India won the first two finals and secured the championship win.

Many fans remember Sachin Tendulkar's magnificent knocks of 117* and 91 in the two finals against Australia. A young Rohit Sharma's 66-run knock in the first final also remain fresh in the memories of fans, but in this listicle now, we will look at the three unsung heroes from the Men in Blue's 2008 CB series win.

#1 MS Dhoni

Australia tri series - Commonwealth Bank Series 2nd Final (Image: Getty)

Captain MS Dhoni led India from the front in the 2008 Commonwealth Bank series. He aggregated 347 runs in nine innings at a fantastic average of 69.4. The wicket-keeper batter smashed two half-centuries in nine innings in that series. His highest score was 88*.

Dhoni did not play any big knocks in the finals, but his 37-ball 36 in the second final against Australia helped India post a competitive 258-run total. Dhoni also took 19 catches and executed two stumpings.

#2 Sreesanth

Australia Tri series - Commonwealth Bank Series (Image: Getty)

Fast bowler Sreesanth was among the top wicket-takers for India in the 2008 CB series. He picked up nine wickets in six innings at an economy rate of 5.75. Sreesanth did not play in the first final but bowled a fine spell with figures of 2/43 in the second final.

Michael Hussey and Mitchell Johnson were Sreesanth's victims in the final. His two scalps ensured India defended a 258-run total in Brisbane.

#3 Harbhajan Singh

One Day Series - Australia tri series (Image: Getty)

Harbhajan Singh played in all 10 matches of that series for the Men in Blue. The right-arm off-spinner picked up eight wickets in those 10 games and maintained a brilliant economy rate of 4.25.

Singh bowled his best spell of the series in the first final at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The off-spinner bowled 10 overs in the final, returning with figures of 2/38. Matthew Hayden and Andrew Symonds were the two batters dismissed by Singh.

