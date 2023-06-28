3 venues that'll host a World Cup match for the first time

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup after several last-minute changes. The 10-team event will comprise of 48 matches including the final and will take place across 10 venues across India from October 5 to November 19.

India has played host to the tournament on several occasions and has jointly hosted it as well. It is among the rare nations to have hosted the ODI and the T20 premier events for both men and women in the past.

The 2023 edition will mark India's fourth time hosting the tournament, and for the first time as a sole hosting nation. Prior to this, the country hosted the event in 1987, 1996 and 2011.

The peninsula has also hosted the Women's ODI World Cup on three occasions so far, in 1978, 1997 and 2013. In terms of the event for the shortest format, India hosted it across the men's and women's divisions in 2016.

India, being among the countries that have a plethora of cricketing venues at its disposal, has distributed the World Cup matches widely. Tier A venues like the Wankhede Stadium and the Eden Gardens have availed some high-profile matches in the past, but other venues have managed to make an impression as well.

On that note, let us take a look at three such venues that will be hosting their first World Cup match during the upcoming 2023 edition.

#1 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

The city of Pune has played host to several World Cup matches (men's and women's) from 1987 to 1996, but they were played at the Nehru Stadium. The venue, which played host to Kenya's memorable defeat of the West Indies at the 1996 World Cup, last contested an international fixture in 2005.

The MCA Stadium was established in 2012 and has been a huge upgrade to the Nehru Stadium in terms of facilities and capacity. While the venue has hosted several international fixtures as well as Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in recent years, it only availed the chance to host a World Cup match in the form of the upcoming 2023 edition.

The venue will play host to a total of five matches, which includes India's fixture against Bangladesh on Thursday, 19 October. The stadium will also witness the final fixture in the league stage being played on Sunday, November 12, between Australia and Bangladesh.

#2 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Hyderabad, one of the premier cities in the southern part of India, has witnessed World Cup matches in the past from 1978 to 1996. However, those matches were held at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium. The venue last hosted an international encounter almost two decades ago, with the focus shifting to the imperious Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the same city.

The 55,000-capacity venue, established in 2003, is the home ground of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The venue has witnessed some exhilarating matches and individual performances but has had to endure a long wait to host a World Cup match.

The wait comes to an end with the venue being assigned a total of three matches in the initial leg of the tournament, but the city will not witness the Men in Blue in action. Pakistan and Q1 from the Qualifiers will play two matches at the venue, while New Zealand will also pay a visit for a solitary match.

#3 Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow has had a rapid rise ever since being established in 2017. The venue hosted its first IPL match during the 2023 edition and is all set to host its first World Cup match in a couple of months' time.

Much like the aforementioned cities, Lucknow has hosted several World Cup matches in the past, but they were held at the K.D Singh Babu Stadium. The venue's last international fixture came in the form of a women's ODI contest in 2005.

The Ekana Stadium will play host to several high-profile matches at the upcoming tournament, including Team India's heavyweight tussle against defending champions England on Sunday, October 29, as well as Australia's clash against South Africa on Friday, October 13.

Which of the new venues will make the best impression at the tournament in terms of pitches and atmosphere? Let us know what you think.

