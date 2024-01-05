3 visiting debutants who had a successful series in Australia ft. Aamer Jamal

Although the cricketing hierarchy has descended to T20s being the most sought-after popularity-wise, most players still place Test cricket on top of the pedestal. Several players have emphasized the significance of earning the Test cap and playing red-ball cricket for their country as the Mount Everest of their career.

In saying that, Test debuts in Australia hold a special place for most cricketers, thanks to the nation's long-standing dominance in world cricket. Apart from the competition on-field, players often are forced to overcome the hostile welcome from crowds down under to deliver the goods.

Yet, the bright side to debuting in Australia is the worldwide recognition a player earns immediately upon stellar performances. Often a make-or-break tour, only a few mentally tough cricketers have had the nerves of steel to deliver their best down under, especially in their debut Test series.

On that note, let us look at three visiting debutants who had a successful series in Australia.

#1 Aamer Jamal

Pakistan's ongoing Test series has been a continuation of their misery down under, with the side on course for an incomprehensible 17 straight red-ball losses in Australia.

Yet, the incredible heroics of pace-bowling all-rounder Aamer Jamal during the series have been heartwarming for Pakistan and cricket fans around the globe. Despite boasting a mediocre first-class record with batting and bowling averages of 20 and 31.28, the 27-year-old has fought fire with fire against the mighty Aussies.

On his Test debut in the opening game of the series in Perth, the youngster picked up figures of 6/111 to restrict a rampaging Australian unit below 500. Another impressive all-round showing in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne followed, with Jamal picking up five total wickets and scoring a valuable 33* in Pakistan's first innings.

However, he well and truly arrived as a potential star with his sensational all-round performance in the ongoing Test in Sydney. With Pakistan struggling at 220/7 on Day 1, Jamal scored a breathtaking 82 off 97 balls to propel them past 300 in their first essay.

He then picked up another six-wicket haul with his skilful medium-pace bowling, finishing with figures of 6/99 to help the visitors grab a 14-run lead.

If Pakistan are to pull off a miraculous victory, Jamal's batting and bowling will again have to be on full display as they languish at 68/7 in the second innings.

Regardless, it has been a memorable Test debut for the talented bowling all-rounder, with 18 wickets and 125 runs in the three matches.

#2 Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis displayed nerves of steel in his debut series Down Under in 2012.

Who can ever forget Faf du Plessis' 'blockathon' to help South Africa save the second Test at Adelaide in 2012?

Having debuted in the white-ball formats for the Proteas, Faf was drafted into the playing XI for his Test debut in the second of the three-match series.

Faf immediately impressed by scoring a defiant 78 off 159 deliveries in his maiden Test innings to help South Africa to 388 in reply to the hosts' 550. However, his real game-changing knock came in the final innings with the Proteas on the verge of a heavy defeat.

Set an improbable 430 to win, South Africa's former captain batted time against a high-quality Aussie attack to score a memorable 110* off 376 deliveries. Coming in at 45/4 in the 20th over, Faf was at the crease for almost eight hours and remained unbeaten to help the visitors eke out a draw.

It meant the series remained at 0-0 heading into the decider in Perth, where the champion batter frustrated the Aussie bowlers again. On a bowler-friendly track on Day 1, Faf scored a sensational 78* off 142 balls to help South Africa to a competitive 225 from 67/5.

He also scored a quick-fire 27 in the second innings as South Africa ran away with the game, scoring a massive 569 to set the Aussies a target of 632. South Africa won comfortably by 309 runs to triumph 1-0 in the series, their second consecutive down under.

Faf du Plessis scored 295 runs at an average of 147.50, with a century and two half-centuries in four innings in the series.

#3 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill was crucial in one of India's most memorable Test series wins.

It is easy to forget how Shubman Gill began his red-ball career for India based on his current Test form. Touted to be the next superstar of Indian cricket, Gill was all that and some during his spectacular Test debut in Australia in 2020/21.

India suffered one of their most embarrassing defeats in the opening Test in Adelaide when they were bowled out for 36 in the second innings to lose by eight wickets. They drafted Gill into the playing XI for the second Test in Melbourne, and the rest became history.

The 24-year-old immediately showed he belonged at the highest level by scoring a confident 45 in India's first innings that helped capture a 131-run lead on an arduous batting track. Gill added another sublime 35* in India's run chase of 70, which was reeling at 19/2 at one stage.

With the series level at one apiece, the talented batter scored his maiden Test half-century in India's first innings of the following Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Gill's 31 in the fourth innings played a vital role as India played out time to draw the contest.

It set up a series decider at the Gabba, where Gill played arguably his most valuable Test knock to date. Chasing an improbable 328 for victory at Australia's long-time fortress, the youngster smashed a scintillating 91 off 146 balls to kickstart India's run-chase.

His heroics set the stage for half-centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara (56) and Rishabh Pant (89*) to help India pull off a famous three-wicket win to clinch the series 2-1.

The series win is among the greatest underdog stories and India's best Test win in cricket history, with Gill at the forefront, scoring 259 runs in three matches at an average of 51.80.

