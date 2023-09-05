3 ways India's 2023 World Cup squad is an upgrade on their 2019 contingent

India have announced their 15-man squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup, which starts next month in the country. The Men in Blue haven't won an ICC trophy in ten years, but fans are hopeful that the drought will end on home soil.

Over the decade, arguably one of the best chances India had to win an ICC trophy was the previous edition of the ODI World Cup in England. Unsurprisingly, with a number of players at their peak, India were considered as favourites. However, it wasn't to be, they suffered a heartbreaking defeat to New Zealand in the semifinal.

The semifinal exit made many believe that the Men in Blue might have missed their best chance to win the ODI World Cup. Nevertheless, here are three reasons why the 2023 World Cup squad could be better than the one four years ago and could go all the way:

#3 India have a settled No.4

Ambati Rayudu's consistent performances had made it clear that he was going to be the No.4 in the 2019 World Cup. However, a dip in form just before the World Cup saw the team management lose faith in the right-hander.

They tried different options like KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar, and quite a few fans were baffled when a young Rishabh Pant walked out to bat at No. 4 in the semifinal.

That doesn't seem to be the case this time around, as Shreyas Iyer has become fit in time, and the team seems to be clear in backing him at the No. 4 spot. With ample game time and success at No. 4 for Iyer, the uncertainty for that spot no longer exists.

#2 Batting depth

Team India played Hardik Pandya as their third pacer and persisted with the duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, compromising on batting depth. While Kuldeep and Chahal were wicket-takers, the Men in Blue realised that there wasn't much depth in their batting with Bhuvneshwar Kumar at No. 8.

They made the change by bringing Ravindra Jadeja at No. 8, and that almost worked in the semifinal, as his valiant 77 kept India in the game. They have recognised the importance of batting depth and have picked the likes of Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel to provide that cushion this time.

#1 Quality backups

One of the major reasons why the team couldn't win the 2019 World Cup was the lack of contingency planning when it came to injuries. Shikhar Dhawan was injured in the game against Australia, and the Men in Blue promoted Rahul to open, leaving having a gaping hole in the middle order.

That came back to haunt them in the semifinal, so they will hope that no such mistakes are repeated. Ishan Kishan's sensational 82 against Pakistan in the middle order has given the team faith that they have a quality backup opener as well as a middle-order batter if required.

India have also backed the X-factor of Suryakumar Yadav and have quality bowling options like Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel to choose from. If there are any unforeseen injuries, the Men in Blue seem seem to have all their bases covered.

India's World Cup 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav