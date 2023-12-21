The 2024 IPL auction turned out to be a blockbuster for many players, but none more than the Australian fast bowling duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. The Australian duo fetched a whopping Rs 45.25 crores together while players from neighbouring New Zealand also fetched large sums.

While most teams managed to balance their squads and utilise most of their remaining purse, the Delhi Capitals had a pretty ordinary outing in the auction. After finalising their squad, the Capitals still had a purse of Rs 9.9 crore remaining, which is surprising for a team aware of its limitations coming into the season.

Buying Harry Brook at Rs 4 crores seems to be a good decision, but the Englishman failed to impress in his maiden IPL appearance. They also bought wicket-keeper Kumar Kushagra for a whopping Rs 7.20 crores.

The likes of Jhye Richardson and Shai Hope are expected to lend the balance which DC need, but releasing in form batter Philip Salt might come back to haunt them. Having said that, let us have a look at three weaknesses DC failed to solve at the 2024 IPL auction:

#1 Could have gone for a more experienced keeper given Rishabh Pant is unlike to keep wickets in IPL 2024

Pant was seen raising the paddle at the auction table. (Pic: BCCI)

Kumar Kushagra is a fine young talent, but you can never replicate experience. He has impressed Sourav Ganguly and if his father's words are to be believed, Ganguly even told the wicketkeeper batter that the franchise would go all out in acquiring his services and was willing to pay as much as Rs 10 crores.

Kushagra's six-hitting ability and wicket-keeping skills have been impressive in the limited opportunities he has got at first-class level, but playing in the IPL is a different ball game altogether. With Pant likely to play as a pure batter and captain, the wicket-keeping duties should have gone to an experienced campaigner.

The only foreign wicket-keeping option Delhi have is Tristan Stubbs, who is yet to realise his potential in the IPL. They released Philip Salt ahead of the auction and roped in Stubbs and Shai Hope for just Rs 1.25 crores. With a large sum of money remaining in their purse, they should have certainly invested in a proven T20 wicketkeeper.

#2 Lack of in-form middle-order batters

The Delhi Capitals look a good side on paper, but most of the foreign batters are top-order players. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh are expected to be part of the DC top order if they both play together while Shai Hope and Harry Brook also lend a similar balance. Prithvi Shaw has been off-colour in the last two IPL seasons and might not be a certain starter.

DC's middle order looks very fragile and inexperienced. The likes of Yash Dhull and Ricky Bhui will fill-in those slots, but it will be a matter of concern for the Delhi think tank given neither of them has significant experience at this level.

Rishabh Pant is also coming back after a long injury layoff and it won't be easy for him to get into his rhythm immediately.

#3 Failing to form a core group which has been their downfall for a long time

The Delhi Capitals released as many as four foreign players and all four of them were genuine match-winners on their day. Even the likes of Manish Pandey and Chetan Sakariya, who fetched hefty sums in the auction, were released by DC without giving them a proper run.

Retaining Vicky Ostwal and Pravin Dubey despite the presence of two top-class Indian spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel was another surprising move.

The likes of Lalit Yadav and Prithvi Shaw haven't managed to make their presence felt consistently, but the Capitals have faith in the duo. As far as wicket-keeping is concerned, Abhishek Porel did well in the initial part of IPL 2023 but was dropped from the playing XI. So there seems to be a lack of clarity on what the core team should be going into IPL 2024.

