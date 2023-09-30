3 weaknesses in England's 2023 World Cup squad

Defending champions England head into the 2023 ODI World Cup as one of the undisputed favorites. The Jos Buttler-led side could have a longer run holding both the ODI World Cup as well as the T20 World Cup simultaneously if they manage to repeat their exploits from the 2019 editions.

While a lot of things have changed in English cricket ever since the narrow win at Lord's over New Zealand, their style of cricket has only gotten more clarity. Jos Buttler, who had a rough start to his captaincy career, has now settled well into the role, with the T20 World Cup win being a major boost to his credentials.

While the likes of Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy and Jofra Archer are not in the scheme of things, they have been blessed with able replacements. Ben Stokes reversing his retirement coupled with the emergence of Harry Brook and Gus Atkinson, keeps England in a comfortable position.

However, much like the rest of the teams, England head into the tournament with their own set of issues. The tag of favorites unfortunately does not make a team impervious to flaws. On that note, let us take a look at three weaknesses in England's 2023 World Cup squad.

#1 Lack of a reliable second spinner in subcontinent conditions

England have often sacrificed frontline spinners for batting depth and it has been a strategy that has worked for the side, especially in the home conditions. However, when it comes to subcontinent conditions, they have struggled.

The defending champions made use of a sole spinner in their winning campaign on home soil back in 2019 but there is no way that approach would work in India. As a result, without hurting their batting depth, they have the likes of Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone to forge the spin department.

It remains to be seen how much of an impact the aforementioned duo can have alongside Adil Rashid, who is the leader of the spin attack. The majority of the teams have multiple frontline spinners or at least bowling all-rounders among their ranks. Teams like England and Australia are the exceptions to the rule.

While there is versatility in the team's spin bowling unit, it remains to be seen how they cope when playing against teams that have batters who are exceptional players of spin. The pressure will pivot back onto the pacers if the spinners fail to bring an impact in the middle overs.

#2 No clarity over opening combination

Jason Roy's gradual decline has left a vacancy in England's opening department. The team arguably have only one proper opening batter in the form of Jonny Bairstow, whose partner will likely be someone in a makeshift capacity.

In the leadup to the World Cup, the defending champions have tried out Dawid Malan and Harry Brook at the top of the order. The former is arguably the favorite to partner Bairstow at the top of the order given his recent form as well as the prospect of a left hand-right hand combination.

Harry Brook, on the other hand, is a utility batter for England, much like Ishan Kishan is for Team India. The youngster can bat at the top order as well as the middle order, and is a valuable addition to England's bench.

Whatever the opening combination the team goes with, there will be an air of inexperience, given that Bairstow has not played much with the two opening options.

#3 Seamers' shaky record in subcontinent conditions

England's seam trio of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes were instrumental in the previous edition of the tournament. However, a drastic change in conditions changes the situation immensely.

Barring Chris Woakes, none of the other seamers have a credible record bowling in the subcontinent.

Chris Woakes and Mark Wood will have a say with the new ball but England might find it difficult once the ball gets old on flat pitches. They do have Sam Curran as the death-overs specialist. However, their options run short for his potential partner, especially with Ben Stokes not expected to bowl.

Furthermore, the team have several injury-prone players among their bowling ranks including Mark Wood, Reece Topley and Gus Atkinson. The side might find it difficult to adapt should disaster strike midway through the tournament.

Will Jos Buttler and company lift the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think in the comments section.