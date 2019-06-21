World Cup 2019: 3 records created at this year's tournament so far

Vishal Singh

Eoin Morgan

The one-day game has changed drastically in the last couple of decades. The popularity of the limited overs format has increased manifold after the advent of the T20 version of the game. The fifty-over World Cup has been no exception and has gained immense popularity across the globe.

The current edition of the event is underway in the UK and has already left the spectators spell-bound by some incredible turnarounds. The tournament is the biggest cricketing event in the world and thus gives the players ample opportunities to showcase their talent on the grandest stage.

A few of them have individually or collectively as a team grabbed the opportunity with both hands and made the most it. Here is a look at three records which have been achieved in this edition of the world Cup.

#3 Highest match aggregate in a World Cup match

Australia v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

In the recently concluded Australia vs Bangladesh encounter, the record for the highest aggregate runs in a World Cup match was established. The defending world champions made a mammoth 381 in their quota of 50 overs after electing to bat first in the 26th match of the event. David Warner with his exceptional stroke play scored 166 runs and propelled the Kangaroos to a towering score.

Bangladesh had a slow and shaky start to their innings against a top-notch Aussie pace attack. However, former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim kept his team in the chase with his spectacular elegance, amassing 102 runs.

He stitched an incredible 127-run partnership with Mahmudullah for the 5th wicket but ultimately, the Tigers fell short by 48 runs. The total aggregate for the match was 714 runs, which is the highest aggregate score in a World Cup match; the previous best was 688 (Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2015).

