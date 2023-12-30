3 young batters who grabbed the limelight in 2023

The year 2023 saw some fantastic performances in international cricket. Experienced Australian opener Usman Khawaja may have been in the news for his verbal tussle with the ICC recently, but he also finished as the leading run-getter in Tests in 2023. The left-handed batter played 13 Test matches this year, scoring 1,210 runs at an average of 52.60 with three hundreds and six fifties.

The Aussies occupy the next three positions on the list as well. Steve Smith is second with 929 runs in 13 matches at an average of 42.22 with three tons and three half-centuries. Travis Head, Australia’s hero in the World Test Championship (WTC) final as well as the ODI World Cup final, is next with 919 from 12 Tests, averaging 41.77 with one hundred and five fifties. He is followed by Marnus Labuschagne - 803 runs from 13 Tests at an average of 34.91.

If we look at ODI batting performances in 2023, Shubman Gill tops the list of the batters with the most runs in the year. He scored 1584 runs from 29 matches at an average of 63.36 and a strike rate of 105.45 with five hundreds and nine fifties, which includes a best of 208.

Gill is followed by Virat Kohli, who amassed 1377 runs in 27 matches, averaging 72.47 at a strike rate of 99.13 with six hundreds and eight fifties. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma (1255 runs from 27 matches, averaging 52.29 at a strike rate of 117.07) makes it an all-Indian Top 3.

While some established names continued to dominate with the willow in 2023, a few youngsters also grabbed the limelight by displaying their batting talent on the big stage. We pick three such batters who made a significant impression.

#3 Towhid Hridoy - Bangladesh

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy

Bangladesh’s Towhid Hridoy made his ODI debut in March 2023 against Ireland in Sylhet. The 23-year-old was Player of the Match in his very first ODI for smashing 92 off 85 balls, an excellent knock which featured eight fours and two sixes. He looked set for a hundred on his ODI debut but was bowled by Graham Hume in the 46th over of Bangladesh’s innings.

The right-handed batter followed up his impressive debut innings with 49 in the next match at the same venue. Hridoy made an impact in the Asia Cup as well, contributing 82 off 97 in the Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka and a defiant 54 in the win over India. The youngster found the going tough in the World Cup but contributed a valiant 74 off 79 against Australia.

Hridoy played 27 ODIs in 2023, scoring 727 runs at an average of 34.61 with six half-centuries. He did not taste as much success in the T20I format, scoring 175 runs in eight innings at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 131.57.

Hridoy is still a work in progress, but he gave enough glimpses in 2023 to indicate that he could be among the ones to watch for soon.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal - India

India opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal

India’s young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal grabbed the opportunities that came his way at the international level in 2023. The 22-year-old was handed his Test debut during the tour of West Indies in July and made a brilliant start to his red-ball career for India, scoring a memorable 171 in India’s innings win in Roseau.

The southpaw followed it up with 57 and 38 in Port of Spain. Jaiswal found conditions challenging in Centurion against South Africa, failing in both innings. But in a game where more accomplished Indian batters struggled, it wasn’t a surprise. Jaiswal should get better with experience in tough conditions.

The Indian opener also made his T20I debut in August 2023. In his second innings, he smashed 84* off 51 against West Indies with 11 fours and three sixes. Jaiswal also clobbered 100 off 49 versus Nepal in the Asian Games quarter-final.

In the third T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg, he contributed a vital 60 off 41 balls. It was a year to remember for Jaiswal for sure.

#1 Rachin Ravindra - New Zealand

New Zealand's batting all-rounder Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra made his international debut in 2021. He did give a few glimpses of his talent in subsequent matches, but it was in 2023 that he came into prominence on the big stage.

The 24-year-old was handed his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Auckland in March 2023. He contributed 49 off 52 in the Kiwis’ 198-run triumph. The left-hander also scored 61 off 48 in an ODI against England in Lord’s, smashing three fours and four sixes.

Ravindra, though, reserved his best for the biggest of all stages - the ODI World Cup. He was an absolute sensation in the ICC event, smashing 578 runs in 10 innings at an average of 64.22 and a strike rate of 106.45.

The Kiwi hammered three hundreds in the tournament. He scored 123* off 96 in the World Cup opener against England in Ahmedabad, 116 off 89 balls against Australia in Dharamsala, and 108 off 94 versus Pakistan in Bengaluru. Truly, one of the finds of the year in international cricket.

