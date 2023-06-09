3 young fast bowlers who can be India’s answer to Scott Boland 

Pacer Scott Boland bowled a probing spell for Australia on Day 2 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India on Thursday. After the Aussies put up an impressive 469 on the board in their first innings, Boland came up with a probing spell of 1/29 in 11 overs, four of which were maidens.

The right-arm pacer got the big wicket of in-form Indian opener Shubman Gill (13), who made an error of judgment and was bowled as he left a delivery that was close to the off stump. Boland’s probing spell did not give the Indian batters any breathing space even as Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Cameron Green also chipped in with key wickets.

Boland, 34, made a belated red-ball debut for Australia in the Boxing Day Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2021. It was a sensational debut as he claimed 6/7 in the second innings to blow England away for 68 in 27.4 overs.

In seven Tests ahead of the WTC final, Boland had picked up 28 wickets at an excellent average of 13.42. The pacer had proved to be a perfect foil to the likes of Cummins and Starc.

India too need a good seam bowling option who can back up the likes of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj (and Jasprit Bumrah when he is fit).

#1 Arshdeep Singh

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is yet to make his Test debut for India. However, a number of cricket experts reckon that he can be a valuable asset for India in Test cricket due to his ability to swing the ball both ways. Add to it, he also has an impressive attitude and knows how to fight back after being hit.

In a short international career, Arshdeep has already seen both sides of fame and has mostly made a positive impact on fans and critics, in terms of talent and temperament. The 24-year-old has so far represented India in 26 T20Is in which he has claimed 41 wickets at an average of 17.78 and an economy rate of 8.39.

The Punjab pacer has also featured in three ODIs but is yet to claim a wicket. Looking at his first-class career, Arshdeep made his debut in 2019 and has played seven matches in which he has picked up 25 scalps at an average of 23.84.

If given an opportunity, there is no reason why the left-arm pacer cannot succeed in Test cricket.

#2 Vaibhav Arora

Vaibhav Arora did a decent job for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, claiming five wickets in five matches.

Before that, he also impressed for Himachal Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy. In seven matches, the right-arm pacer picked up 25 wickets at an average of 25.84, with a best of 5/51.

The 25-year-old is among the most promising upcoming pacers in Indian domestic cricket. Having made his first-class debut towards the end of 2019, Arora has featured in 16 matches in which he has picked up 55 wickets at an average of 23.07, with three five-wicket hauls to his credit.

In addition, Arora also has the experience of 10 List A matches in which he has claimed 13 wickets. He is definitely one to look out for in the future.

#3 Yash Thakur

Like Arora, Yash Thakur was also part of IPL 2023. The pace bowler represented Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and played nine matches, claiming 13 wickets at an impressive average of 22.23, although he did go for a few runs.

The 24-year-old pacer from Vidarbha had a good Ranji Trophy season. In six matches, he picked up 17 wickets at an excellent average of 20.23, with a best of 5/44.

As witnessed during the IPL as well, Thakur has the knack of picking up wickets at regular intervals.

In 13 first-class matches, he has already claimed 37 wickets at an average of 25.43. In addition, he has also featured in 28 List-A games, picking up 44 scalps at an average of 23.88.

Indian selectors will be keeping a close watch on his progress.

