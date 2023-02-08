3 youngsters who could become legendary Test openers in future

Several cricket-playing nations are heading or going through a transition phase, especially in Tests. The upcoming batch of cricketers will have a hoard of decisions to make, which range from the formats they wish to focus on as well as the lucrative prospects of franchise cricket.

The youngsters have shown their caliber over the course of the last few years in Test cricket to show that the sport is truly in safe hands. The introduction of the World Test Championship (WTC) has arguably served as a lifeline for the format and the world can rely on youngsters to carry it forward.

Amid all the blitz and glitz galore following the iron-clad grip that the T20 format has over the sport, the blooming sliver that a select group of youngsters have created with their performances in the longest performance is heartening to see.

When it comes specifically to red-ball cricket, opening the batting is among the biggest responsibilities that can be doled out to a player. Facing the red cherry is no mean task, especially in non-subcontinent conditions. Despite the challenges, there are a set of promising players who have proved their mettle and are here to stay for good.

On that note, let's take a look at youngsters who could become legendary Test openers in the future.

#1 Prithvi Shaw - India

The prodigal batter from Mumbai had a dream start to his career. His career trajectory was on point after leading India to the U-19 World Cup in 2018 and shortly after, he scored a Test ton on his debut.

While Prithvi Shaw has fallen down the pecking order due to his off-field controversies, the one aspect that no one can argue about is the immense talent he possesses.

The right-handed batter recently made headlines after slamming 379 runs for Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy encounter against Assam.

While the record knock led to a white-ball call-up, a place in the Test squad is potentially not that far away. With Rohit Sharma heading into the twilight of his career and Shubman Gill being penciled in for the middle order, the wait may not be long enough for the youngster to make his red-ball return.

He is far from a conventional red-ball opener, but his approach has definitely yielded results. Having recently turned 23, he has age on his side to amend his errors and claim the format with the scruff of its neck.

#2 Tagenarine Chanderpaul - West Indies

Son of the legendary Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Tagenarine recently became the first West Indies opening batter apart from Kraigg Braithwaite to record a Test ton since Chris Gayle did in 2013.

He made his debut during the tour of Australia in November 2022 and made a solid first impression. His technique, clearly influenced by his father as well as Brian Lara to an extent, was pleasing to the eye.

Tagenarine looked at ease against the ferocious Australian bowling unit in Perth as well as in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide.

The left-handed opening batter was the biggest positive for West Indies in the 2-0 drubbing. He has translated the form into the series against Zimbabwe.

He scored an unbeaten 207 off 467 deliveries and stitched up a record 336-run opening stand with skipper Kraig Brathwaite in Bulawayo. Should he keep it up, West Indies have a long-term prospect on their hands.

#3 Pathum Nissanka - Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan youngster has made a promising start to his career since making his debut in 2021. He has already established himself as an all-format player for the Lankans at the top of the order.

Nissanka comes across as a traditional player and while that hampers his chances in the shortest format, it is a massive perk for his future in Test cricket. The 24-year-old has scored 537 runs in nine Tests at an average of 38.36.

He could be the flag bearer for Sri Lanka in the format once senior opening batters like Dimuth Karunaratne leave the team.

Several other youngsters could also make a name for themselves in the longest format like Will Pucovski, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Shanto, and Shubman Gill.

Who are some of the other youngsters that you think could be legendary red-ball openers in the future? Let us know what you think.

