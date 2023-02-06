3 times an uncapped player stepped up in a big T20 final

There are hardly fewer occasions grander than the spectacle of a T20 tournament final, whether it be at the international level or franchise cricket. Youngsters often grasp the opportunity to showcase their talents on such a stage and could find themselves immortalized should they bring out their best in the finals.

Over the years, there have been exceptional performances by youngsters in such summit clashes, with the most recent example being the 19-year-old uncapped Cooper Connolly stepping up big time to deliver the Perth Scorchers their fifth Big Bash League (BBL) title.

The 2022 U19 World Cup Australian captain scored 25 off 11 deliveries in a high-pressure run chase to help the Ashton Turner-led side cross the line and chase down the 176-run target with three balls to spare. The youngster showed no signs of nerves, despite the BBL final being just his fourth major appearance. Following the triumph, he said:

"It's a dream come true when the crowd's behind you. Had full confidence in myself. I felt me and Hobbo, he hits a big ball, had all faith in us. He was pretty good, told me to keep a strong base. It's about celebrating with the boys tonight...enjoy the moment."

On that note, let's take a look at three times when an uncapped player stepped up in a big T20 final.

#1 Krunal Pandya (IPL 2017 final; MI vs RPS, Hyderabad)

The left-arm all-rounder was roped in by the Mumbai Indians (MI) for ₹2 crore during the 2016 IPL auctions. He had a fruitful maiden campaign and continued his form into the next season as well.

However, his crowning moment came during the 2017 IPL final, when MI had their backs up against the wall. The all-rounder walked into the crease at No. 5 while Mumbai Indians were tottering at 41-3 in the eighth over after choosing to bat first against the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in Hyderabad.

Krunal Pandya stood tall as wickets continued to tumble around him. He scored some precious runs and ended up as the top scorer by a considerable margin. He was dismissed for 47 off the final delivery of the innings, ending the innings at 129-8 at the halfway mark.

His innings proved to be the difference between the two sides. While he was the most expensive on show in the second innings, he still made an impact and played a huge role in MI defending the total and winning their third IPL title.

Krunal was uncapped during the IPL 2017 heroics and soon enough got his chance to represent the country. He made his debut against the West Indies the following year and has since gone on to represent India in five ODIs and 19 T20Is.

#2 Manvinder Bisla (IPL 2012 final; KKR vs CSK, Chennai)

The 2012 IPL final was touted to be the perfect avenue for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to complete an iconic three-peat. The final was scheduled to take place at their home venue, the MA Chidambaram Stadium, and the MS Dhoni-led side placed one hand on the trophy as well by scoring 190-3 in the first innings.

However, the uncapped Manvinder Bisla had other plans. The wicketkeeper-batter scored an unprecedented 89 off 48 deliveries, before being dismissed in the 15th over. Bisla and Jacques Kallis put up 136 runs together for the second wicket, laying down a solid platform for the other batters to finish the job in the death overs.

After a brief hiccup and a set of cameos, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finally got over the line to claim their maiden title and it was Bisla who was adjudged as the player of the match for his performance.

#3 Laurie Evans (BBL 2021-22 final; Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Melbourne)

The Englishmen have not had many fine moments Down Under since the turn of the last decade. Laurie Evans, however, had his moment in the sun during the 2021-22 BBL final.

Coming into bat after the powerplay, with the score reading 25-4, Evans played a knock for the ages. He turned the course of the innings with an unbeaten 76 runs off 41 deliveries, which included four fours and four sixes. Along with skipper Ashton Turner, 104 runs were added for the fifth wicket. Death over pyrotechnics meant that the side were able to post 171-6 in the first innings.

The target proved to be more than enough, as the bowlers, led by Andrew Tye, bundled out the Sixers for a paltry 92. Uncapped Evans was undoubtedly the adjudged player of the match for his match-winning knock.

What are some of the other iconic performances by uncapped players in such finals? Let us know what you think.

