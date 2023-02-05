3 reasons why Shaun Marsh is the greatest PBKS batter of all time 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are yet to win an Indian Premier League (IPL) title but have made their presence felt in the league with several memorable moments.

Right from their UAE-leg run in the 2014 season which helped them qualify for the final to their recent blitz at the auction, the franchise is always close to the spotlight in the scheme of things.

In the formative years of the league, PBKS had an entirely different outlook, much like the other teams. They finished fourth in the inaugural season with a side that included Yuvraj Singh, Brett Lee, Kumar Sangakkara, and Mahela Jayawardene.

However, the hero for the team was undoubtedly Shaun Marsh, who scored 616 runs over the course of the campaign. His exploits earned him the Orange Cap, despite not having played Punjab's first four matches. He also scored the franchise's first hundred and is the all-time second-highest run-scorer, having played for 10 seasons.

In a recent poll conducted by the franchise, Virender Sehwag was adjudged as their greatest-ever batter. The results were considered baffling, considering that the former skipper had a relatively smaller legacy when compared to other names.

Punjab Kings @PunjabKingsIPL



The Nawab of Najafgarh wins the battle for the greatest PBKS batter of all time! 🗳️



#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #VirenderSehwag Viru paa makes the 𝐜𝐮𝐭!The Nawab of Najafgarh wins the battle for the greatest PBKS batter of all time! 🗳️ Viru paa makes the 𝐜𝐮𝐭! 👑The Nawab of Najafgarh wins the battle for the greatest PBKS batter of all time! 🗳️#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #VirenderSehwag https://t.co/aJvtIzUokS

People expressed their confusion over the verdict on social media, with several vouching for Marsh as the greatest PBKS batter.

On that note, here are three reasons why Marsh is the greatest PBKS batter of all time.

#1 Shaun Marsh is among their all-time leading run-scorers

After a record-breaking first season, which brought upon 616 runs and an Orange Cap as well, Marsh got a massive head start in terms of run-scoring. However, he proceeded to miss the 2009 season and could only play four matches in the subsequent edition.

He roared back into form during the 2010 season, scoring 504 runs and in the process, became the fastest batter to reach 1000 IPL runs, having only taken 21 innings to reach the landmark.

After Marsh's stint with PBKS ended in 2017, he finished up as the franchise's leading run scorer with 2477 runs. While the record was eclipsed by KL Rahul, who ended with 2548 runs, Marsh still holds the second position with 71 matches under his belt.

In comparison, Sehwag, who was crowned the franchise's greatest batter, has scored 660 runs across 30 matches in a two-year span.

#2 Shaun Marsh made a lasting impression

Marsh has had such an impact over PBKS that every fan's first memory comes in the form of the Australian's blistering first season. It put the franchise on the map and while they could not build on it, Marsh's legacy is unquestionable.

Franchise owner Preity Zinta herself expressed her disappointment after parting ways with Marsh. PBKS did not place a bid for the left-handed batter, resulting in him going unsold. He has since not partaken in the IPL, making him a rare one-franchise player.

#3 Shaun Marsh is PBKS' longest-serving player

In an era of retention and release, it is hard for players to stamp their place on one side. Moreover, Punjab have been among a set of franchises that have undergone transitions and rebuilds on multiple occasions, and for Marsh to have been part of the side for 1seasonss, makes it an impressive accomplishment.

Since his maiden campaign in 2008, he played nine seasons with the side before eventually parting ways in 2017. While his playing time faded over the years, he was still a vital cog in the side.

Other influential players like Glenn Maxwell, KL Rahul, and David Miller have come and gone, but none have lasted as long as Marsh. Apart from longevity, Marsh provided stability as well as flexibility due to his ability to feature at the top of the order as well as in the middle order.

Is Shaun Marsh the greatest PBKS batter to date? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: 3 Indian bowlers who'll be the biggest threat to Steve Smith in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023

Poll : 0 votes