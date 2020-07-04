4 batsmen who have played most ODIs for India at No. 4 since July 2015

The No.4 position in the Indian ODI team has been a topic of much debate.

Here we look at the 4 players who have played the most matches for India at that position since July 2015.

Shreyas Iyer seems to have cemented his place at the No.4 spot in India's ODI team

The No.4 slot in India's ODI team has been the focus of discussion for a long while now. It garnered even more attention during India's 2019 ODI World Cup campaign, with the failure to identify a regular No.4 batsman attributed as one of the main reasons for the team's exit at the semi-final stage.

Since the ODI World Cup, Shreyas Iyer seems to have cemented the No.4 spot. He has amassed 398 runs at an impressive average of 56.85 in the 9 matches he has played at that position. But considering the limited number of matches he has played and the Indian cricket team's propensity to make drastic changes, he might have to perform consistently for a considerably longer period to seal his spot.

Given this context, let us have a look at the 4 batsmen who have played the most ODI matches for India at the No.4 position since July 2015.

#T2 MS Dhoni - 10 matches

MS Dhoni has played 10 ODIs for India at the No.4 position since July 2015

MS Dhoni is among the three players who have played 10 ODI matches for India at the No.4 position since July 2015. The former Indian captain has enjoyed moderate success while batting at that number.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has scored 332 runs at No.4, at an average of 36.88 and a strike rate of 77.0. In the ten matches he has played at the position, he has struck only a couple of half-centuries with the Indian team managing to win 5 of these ODI encounters.

MS Dhoni's highest score at the No.4 position was an unbeaten 87 against Australia at Melbourne in January 2019, a knock which helped India chase down a 231-run target with 7 wickets in hand and 4 balls to spare.

#T2 Yuvraj Singh - 10 matches

Yuvraj Singh played 10 ODIs for India in 2017 at the No.4 position

Yuvraj Singh is the second among the three Indian players to have played 10 ODI matches at the No.4 position since July 2015, all of which came in 2017. The graceful left-hander was quite successful while playing as the two-down batsman.

The hero of India's 2011 World Cup campaign accumulated 358 runs at No.4, at an acceptable average of 44.75 and an impressive strike rate of 97.6. He smashed a century and a fifty at the position, with the Indian team winning 6 of these 10 ODI encounters.

Yuvraj Singh's best at the No.4 position was a 150-run knock against England at Cuttack in January 2017. This inning came off just 127 balls and helped India win the match by 15 runs.

