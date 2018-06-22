Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 batsmen who could take up the No.4 slot in the ODI series against England

4 potential candidates for the No.4 slot in the ODI series against England.

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2018, 16:07 IST
2.77K

Sri Lanka v India - 3nd ODI cricket

Yo-Yo tests are over, results are out, and replacements have been made as the Indian cricket team readies for the much-hyped tour of England. India will be kick-starting their campaign in England from 3rd of July with a T20I match at Old Trafford in Manchester.

With the ODI series against England not too far, the Indian team management would be pointing out the gray areas which could haunt the Indian team at India's tour of England.

For the time being, the most talked-about concern for the Indian team in ODIs remains the incalculable No.4 spot. The number four slot has been India’s Achilles heel in the batting line-up. Ever since India's semifinal exit against Australia in 2015 World Cup, this problem has been plaguing the Indian team as never before. 

Thus, this article will look at four Indian batsmen who can fulfill the No.4 spot in the ODI series against England.

#1 KL Rahul

CRICKET-SRI-IND
KL Rahul has been in red-hot form

KL Rahul had to fight hard for his place in the playing XI. With Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan managing the opening slot beautifully, the only slot vacant for Rahul is the middle-order. With a range of shots in his armory and that extra bit of timing, Rahul boasts to be a perfect addition to the middle-order spot in ODIs.

Having scored 659 runs at an average of 54.91 and a strike-rate of 158.41, Rahul had an illustrious IPL this year as an opener. Although his form speaks louder that he is perfectly fit to open the innings, there remains little doubt that he will have to persist with the middle-order slot unless one of Dhawan or Rohit gets injured. 

Thus, with Rohit and Dhawan enjoying the opening slot, Rahul will most probably be pushed in the middle-order, especially the No.4 spot which remains a matter of concern for the Indian team in limited overs format. 

Hence, with consistency levels on his side, Rahul proves to be a sound option for the No.4 spot in ODI series against England who could provide India with a solid foundation in the middle-overs.

England vs India, 2018
