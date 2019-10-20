×
4 batsmen with double hundreds in both Tests and ODIs

Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.92K   //    20 Oct 2019, 17:53 IST

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma continued his fabulous run in the Test series against South Africa, slamming his maiden double hundred on the second day of the third and final Test at Ranchi. Rohit, who was unbeaten on 117 when stumps were drawn early on Day 1, went on to slam 212 from 255 balls, with 28 fours and six sixes.

Rohit got to his double hundred by hooking Lungi Ngidi for a six after lunch, much in Virender Sehwag style, who is celebrating his birthday today.

Rohit began the series with 176 and 127 at Visakhapatnam, his first Test as opener, before managing only 14 at Pune. With his knock of 212 at Ranchi, Rohit has joined a select group of all-format players.

Here, we look at four players with the rare distinction of having hit a double hundred in both Test and ODIs.

#4 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has three double hundreds in ODIs
Rohit Sharma has three double hundreds in ODIs

Before his double hundred in the Ranchi Test, Rohit had slammed a record three double centuries in one-day cricket.

Rohit holds the record for the highest individual score in ODIs - 264 against Sri Lanka at Kolkata on 13 November 13 2014. That knock took 173 deliveries, and included 33 fours and 9 sixes. Thanks to Rohit’s heroics, India posted a massive 404 for 5 on the board, and won the game by 153 runs.

Three years later, on 13 December 2017, Rohit slammed another double century against the same opponent, at Mohali. Batting first, Rohit notched up an unbeaten 208 from 153 balls, this time with 13 fours and as many as 12 sixes.

With the help of half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer, India ended up posting 392 for 4 and were victorious by 141 runs.

Rohit’s maiden ODI double hundred came against Australia at Bengaluru on 2 November 2013. India batted first, and the opener blasted 209 from 158 balls before being dismissed.

Rohit whacked as many as 16 sixes in that innings apart from 12 fours. India ended up posting 383 for 6, and went on to clinch the contest by 57 runs.

Tags:
India vs South Africa 2019 Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Rohit Sharma
