England vs India 2018: 4 changes which are vital to change India's fortune in the 3rd Test 

Harsshath Prabu
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.65K   //    15 Aug 2018, 12:37 IST

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Four
India needs to win the third Test to keep the series alive

Two matches into the series and one already feels the third Test match is going to be a dead rubber. The chances of redemption looks bleak. Going forward into the series, the performance of the Indian team in the first two Tests certainly does not induce any confidence among the fans.

But the series is far from being finished. With a few tactical moves, a checkmate is well and truly possible. Right from the opening woes to getting the team combination right, Indians have a lot to ponder over.These 4 changes to the third test are vital for team India’s resurgence in the five match series.

#4 Inclusion of Pant

England Lions v India A - Day Four
A southpaw in the middle order can change India's fortunes

Rishabh Pant’s red hot form in white ball cricket is known to all and sundry. More than a few were surprised when Pant didn’t make the cut in the Indian limited overs setup despite the impressive shows in the recently concluded IPL. But the same chunk had their eyebrows raised when Pant was drafted into the Test squad.

The selectors though, have been spot on. Pant has been on a roll with the India A squad. His 3 half centuries from 2 test matches in England against the England Lions and Windies A squad bears a testimony to it. He also amassed a quickfire 36* for India in his only innings in the warm up match prior to this series.

Pant has the credentials to make it to the eleven purely as a batsman. He can be made to bat at No. 6. His explosive repertoire can be a breath of fresh air to the struggling Indian batting line-up.

Harsshath Prabu
CONTRIBUTOR
