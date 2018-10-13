Four Indian Players who are no more in the scheme of things for the World Cup

The Indian team

The Indian squad to play the first two one-day internationals against the West Indies has been announced. Judging by the squad selection, it is now quite clear that four Indian players are no more in the scheme of things for the World Cup.

Otherwise, these players would have been given a final chance to play against the West Indies to prove themselves. Ironically, all these four players are middle-order batsmen, a spot where the Indian team has the biggest issue ahead of the World Cup.

Here are those 4 players:

1. Suresh Raina

Raina - His experience will be missed

Suresh Raina is an experienced one-day player having represented India in 226 matches. He was a member of the 2011 World Cup winning team. Raina, along with Yuvraj, was instrumental in India winning the quarter-final against Australia. Even in the semi-final against Pakistan, Raina made a crucial 36 not out and took the Indian total past 250.

In the World Cup 2015 in Australia, against Pakistan, Raina made 74 off 56 balls with the help of 5 fours and 3 sixes. Against Zimbabwe, Raina scored a fine hundred. In the quarter-final against Bangladesh, Raina scored 65 off 57 balls and added 122 runs with Rohit Sharma.

Suresh Raina’ s form dipped after the World Cup in Australia. Raina managed to score just 227 runs in 10 innings at an average of 23. Due to his woeful form, he was in and out of the Indian team in this period of 3 years.

When Ambati Rayadu couldn’t make the tour to England, Raina got a wonderful opportunity to prove himself, but he scored 47 runs in 2 innings. Raina last played in England in July 2018. When Rayadu came back for the Asia Cup, Raina was left out.

Apart from an experienced middle-order batsman, Raina is a useful off-spinner like Kedar Jadhav and a wonderful fielder. But of late, Raina has not shown the same kind of energy in the field as before. Now that Raina has not been selected for the West Indies series, it is safe to assume that Raina won’t play his third World Cup in England.

