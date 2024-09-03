4 Indians who have scored a hundred and claimed a five-fer in the same Test ft. Ravichandran Ashwin

Gus Atkinson had a brilliant all-round game in the England vs Sri Lanka Test played at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium recently. With the bat, he scored 118 off 115 in the first innings, slamming 14 fours and four sixes. After Sri Lanka were set to chase 483, Atkinson starred with the ball, picking up five wickets for 62 runs.

Apart from being named Player of the Match, Atkinson also became the latest cricketer to join the illustrious list of players who have scored a hundred and have also picked up five wickets in an innings in the same Test. He became only the third player to achieve the feat at Lord's.

Ian Botham, Keith Miller, Garry Sobers, Wasim Akram, Jacques Kallis and Shakib Al Hasan are among the prominent names to have scored a century and claimed a five-fer in the same Test. Speaking of the Indian team, four players hold the distinction of scoring a ton and claiming a five-fer in the same Test. Here's a look.

#1 Vinoo Mankad

One of India's greatest all-rounders, Vinoo Mankad was the first player from the country to pick up five wickets in an innings and score a hundred in the same Test. He performed the heroics against England at Lord's in June 1952 in a Test that the hosts ended up winning by eight wickets.

Batting first, India were bowled out for 215 as opener Mankad top-scored with 72. England posted 537 in reply even as Mankad bowled 73 overs and ended up with figures of 5-196. When India batted in their second innings, Mankad scored a fighting 184, hitting nine fours and a six. India put up 378, but England needed only 77 runs to win the Test and got there for the loss of two wickets.

#2 Polly Umrigar

Former all-rounder Polly Umrigar was the second Indian to score a century and claim a five-fer in the same Test match. He achieved the feat against West Indies in Port of Spain in April 1962.

The Windies batted first and put up 444-9 declared. For India, Umrigar claimed 5-107 in 56 overs. In response, the visitors were bowled out for 197, with Umrigar (56) being the only batter to score a fifty. Made to follow-on, India put up 422 as Umrigar scored a defiant 172*, while Salim Durani hit 104. Despite Umrigar's all-round brilliance, India lost the Test by seven wickets as West Indies chased 176.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin is a more than handy batter. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has scored a hundred and claimed five wickets in an innings in the same Test twice. He first achieved the rare feat against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in November 2011. Ashwin repeated the act against the same opponent in North Sound in July 2016.

The 37-year-old picked up 5-156 in 52.1 overs as West Indies batted first and put up 590 in Mumbai in the third Test of the series in November 2011. With the bat, he contributed 103 off 118 as India responded with 482. Ashwin then claimed 4-34 in the second innings as West Indies were bowled out for 134. Set a target of 243, India finished on 242-9 as the Test ended in a thrilling draw.

In the North Sound Test in July 2016, Ashwin scored 113 off 250 balls as India put up 566-8 declared batting first. The seasoned off-spinner went wicketless in the first innings with the ball even as West Indies were bowled out for 243. He, however, ran through the visitors with second-innings figures of 7-83 from 25 overs after West Indies were asked to follow-on.

#4 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja (left) has an impressive record in Test cricket. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Like Ashwin, experienced Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also claimed a five-fer and scored a century in the same Test twice. The first instance was registered against Sri Lanka in Mohali in March 2022. Jadeja repeated the feat against England in Rajkot in February 2024.

India batted first in the March 2022 Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali and put up 574-8 declared as Jadeja scored 175* off 228 balls, smashing 17 fours and three sixes. He followed it up with figures of 5-41 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 174. Asked to follow-on, the Lankans only managed 178 in their second essay as Jadeja and Ashwin both picked up four wickets each.

In the Test against England in Rajkot earlier this year, India batted first after winning the toss. Jadeja was promoted to No. 5 and responded with 112 off 225 balls as India posted 445. The all-rounder picked up two wickets with his left-arm spin as England responded with 319. The visitors were eventually set to chase 557 to win the Test. Jadeja claimed 5-41 as England were knocked over for 122.

