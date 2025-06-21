4 instances of 3 Indians scoring hundreds in an innings outside Asia ft. ENG vs IND 2025

An Indian batter scoring a Test hundred outside Asia is always considered a special feat. Several Indian batters have achieved this feat in the past and continue to do so as well.

While Indian batters scoring hundreds in Tests outside Asia is special, it is even more special where multiple batters from the country have scored hundreds in a single innings in a Test outside Asia.

In the ongoing first Test between England and India at Headingley, Leeds, three batters from the visiting team have already slammed hundreds in the first innings. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and new Test captain Shubman Gill registered hundreds on the first day while wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant added by reaching his hundred on the second day.

However, this has occurred three others times in the past. Here are four instances of three Indian batters scoring hundreds in a single innings outside Asia.

#4 AUS vs IND 1986

The third Test of the series between India and Australia in 1986 was played in Sydney. The visitors batted first and had three centurions in the first innings. Former batters and members of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth, had opened the batting. Both openers scored hundreds.

Gavaskar made 172 runs off 400 balls, hitting 19 fours while Srikkanth had scored 116 runs off 117 balls, smashing 19 fours and a six.

Another member of the same World Cup-winning team, Mohinder Amarnath walked out to bat at number three in the same innings and also scored a hundred. He made 138 runs off 312 balls with ten boundaries.

#3 ENG vs IND 2002

At the same venue in Leeds, against the same opposition, three Indian batters achieved a similar feat in the past. It was the third Test of the series in Leeds in 2002. India batted first with three big names scoring centuries in the same innings.

Batting at No. 3, Rahul Dravid scored 148 runs off 307 balls with 23 boundaries. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar, batting at four, also followed with a massive ton. He made 193 runs off 330 balls with 19 fours and three sixes.

Leading the side in that match, former skipper Sourav Ganguly also smashed a ton, making 128 runs off 167 balls batting at number five.

#2 WI vs IND 2006

During India's tour to the West Indies in 2006, the second Test of the series was played at Gros Islet. The visitors batted first and posted a massive total of 588/8 declared in the first innings. It was set up by centuries from Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, and Mohammad Kaif.

Sehwag made 180 runs off 190 balls, with 20 fours and two sixes, batting in his usual aggressive style. Rahul Dravid, who was leading the side, made 146 runs off 234 balls with 16 boundaries. Kaif slammed an unbeaten ton, making 148 not out off 243 balls with 12 boundaries.

#1 ENG vs IND 2025

As mentioned above, three Indian batters repeated the feat in the ongoing first Test against England in Leeds. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant made centuries in the first innings.

Jaiswal, opening the batting, made 101 runs off just 159 balls with 16 fours and a six in his knock. Batting at No.4, captain Shubman Gill made 147 runs off 227 balls with 19 boundaries and a six.

Following Gill at No.5, Rishabh Pant also made a century, scoring 134 runs off 178 balls with 12 boundaries and six maximums.

