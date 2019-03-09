4 Instances when Virat Kohli was on the losing side after scoring a hundred in a chase

Virat Kohli's 123 in the 3rd ODI against Australia went in vain

Virat Kohli is often regarded as one of the best finishers in the 50-over format with over 10000 runs under his belt, at an astonishing average of 60.09. The Indian captain has a knack of delivering when it really matters, with sensational knocks in Dhaka (183 vs. Pakistan) and Hobart (133* vs. Sri Lanka) elevating his stardom to untouchable heights.

With back-to-back hundreds to his name in the ongoing Australia series, Virat Kohli's ever-growing resume is further more enhanced with his knack for providing the goods while chasing an sort of target.

In spite of his efforts, there have been matches where 'King' Kohli's hundreds haven't been enough to guide India home due to various reasons. Here are four such instances in Virat Kohli's career where he ended up on the losing side despite scoring a hundred while chasing.

#1 India vs Australia, Ranchi (2019) - 123 off 95

After being put to the sword by incisive bowling from Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson in their chase of 314, Virat Kohli entered the fray in the fourth over of the second innings. He was left stranded with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu and home-town hero, MS Dhoni succumbing to the efforts of the Aussie bowlers.

But that did not stop the Indian captain as he smashed a 85-ball hundred in what was a near perfect innings. None of the Australian bowlers were able to trouble Kohli as he hit 16 fours and a six as well in what was a chance-less innings until Adam Zampa extinguished India's hopes of what seemed to be an improbable win at one stage.

#2 India vs West Indies, Pune (2018) - 107 off 119

On what was a good wicket to bat on, in Pune, West Indies has amassed 283 runs in their quota of overs. As the case was in Ranchi, Virat Kohli came to the crease early in the innings and held fort from one end with his trademark drives and pulls, keeping India in the contest.

While no other Indian batsmen was able to score more than 35 on the day, Virat Kohli scored yet another hundred but threw his wickets away to part-timer Marlon Samuels to concede the win to a young West Indies side.