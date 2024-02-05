4 New Zealand batters to convert their maiden Test 100 to a 200 ft. Rachin Ravindra

A maiden Test century is arguably the most cherished moment for batters, as it erases doubts about belonging at the sport's highest level.

While many have gone on to achieve the feat, it is quite a different ballgame to convert that into a double century. Achieving that highlights the desire, tenacity, and mental fortitude of a batter unwilling to relent after reaching three figures and ensures doubling the score.

Some of the game's all-time greats - Sir Garfield Sobers, Brian Lara, Graeme Smith, and Zaheer Abbas - have attained the rare air of converting their first Test century to 200.

The most recent addition to this cherished list was the up-and-coming young sensation, Rachin Ravindra. The 24-year-old joined three other New Zealand batters to convert a maiden red-ball hundred into a double ton in the ongoing first Test against South Africa.

On that note, let us deep-dive into Rachin Ravindra and the other three Kiwi batters' knocks when they converted their first Test century into a 200.

#1 Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand v South Africa - Men's 1st Test: Day 2

Rachin Ravindra is undeniably the Man of the Moment, turning everything he touches into gold.

Coming off an incredible 2023 ODI World Cup, where he finished as the fourth-leading scorer with 578 runs, the youngster looks all set to become a Test star. After a slow start to his Test career, with an average of under 15 in his first three outings, the southpaw finally broke through in the ongoing first Test against South Africa.

The southpaw walked in with New Zealand in trouble at 39/2 in their first innings. However, he looked assured of his technique and shot-making, adding a game-changing 232-run partnership with Kane Williamson.

Ravindra reached his maiden Test century off 189 deliveries, yet he wasn't about to allow the fairytale to end. He scored his next century in another 151 balls to become the latest batter to convert his first red-ball 100 to a double ton.

Eventually finishing his vigil on a masterful 240 from 366 deliveries, Ravindra climbed to 12th among the highest scores by a Kiwi batter in a Test innings.

#2 Devon Conway

Conway lit up the Lord's stadium with his glorious strokeplay.

Rachin Ravindra's teammate Devon Conway comes next on this list, with his knock coming under even more improbable circumstances.

The 32-year-old was on his Test debut in the first game of New Zealand's tour of England at Lord's in 2021. Yet, Conway was unflustered by the occasion and scored a remarkable 200 off 347 balls in the Blackcaps' first-inning total of 378.

With a fiery England attack thrown at him, the South African-born batter stunned the Lord's crowd by playing pristine off-side strokes. Conway smashed 22 boundaries and a maximum during his stay before being dismissed off a run out exactly on 200.

Despite being adjudged Player of the Match, the game ended in a draw. The talented left-hander has become a vital cog in New Zealand's Test lineup, averaging almost 44 in 19 games with four centuries.

#3 Matthew Sinclair

Like Devon Conway, former New Zealand batter Matthew Sinclair smashed a double century in his debut Test innings. It was in the final game of the two-Test home series against the West Indies in Wellington.

After being asked to bat first, the Kiwis lost Gary Stead in the 12th over, bringing Sinclair to the crease. The Australian-born batter scored a sensational 214 off 437 deliveries with 22 boundaries to propel the hosts to a massive 518/9 in their first innings.

The total proved a bridge too far for the West Indies, as they crumbled in their batting essays to lose by an innings and 105 runs.

Despite a tremendous beginning, Sinclair suffered from inconsistencies and finished his Test career playing only 33 games. He averaged 320.05 with three centuries and converted all of them to at least 150, including two double tons.

#4 Martin Donnelly

Martin Donnelly was the first New Zealand batter to convert a maiden Test century into a 200 way back in 1949.

It was the fifth Test of his career, and with a highest score of only 64 until that point, the southpaw finally broke through as far as three figures were concerned. In the second Test of a four-match series against England at Lord's, Donnelly converted the century and finished on 206 as the game ended in a draw.

He played only seven Tests in his career but boasted an excellent average of almost 53, with a lone century and four half-centuries.

