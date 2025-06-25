4 players from ENG vs IND 2025 series who also played the 2014 tour ft. Ravindra Jadeja

England emphatically beat India by five wickets in the first of five Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Tests at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday, June 24. India's bowling attack failed to defend a fourth-innings target of 371, and allowed the hosts to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

While India are going through a phase of transition after the retirements of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, England seem to have maintained a semblance of stability in their squad, and this helped them dictate terms to their visitors.

At Sportskeeda, we noted that quite a few players who are a part of the ongoing series also took part in the 2014 series between these two teams, which England won 3-1. In this piece, we take a look at the four players who participated in both the 2014 and 2025 series:

#4 Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes is one of the players who were also a part of the England squad in the 2014 series. The bowling all-rounder, who has become a mainstay for England now, was only dipping his toes into Test cricket in 2014, having made his debut in whites just a year ago in the Ashes at the Oval.

Woakes played three matches in the 2014 series, picking up a total of five wickets. He bowled a total of 71 overs in that series, conceding 217 runs. He earned his wickets at an average of 43.40, which was not bad at all for a newcomer.

#3 Ben Stokes

England captain Ben Stokes is another player who featured in the 2014 series. The burly all-rounder grew in stature during the 2010s and was seen as the next-generation Sir Ian Botham.

Stokes' abrasive, devil-may-care attitude, along with immense mental fortitude, made him an instant hero. The Christchurch-born all-rounder was still new to Test cricket when India toured England for the Pataudi Trophy in 2014, as he had made his debut only in 2013.

In that series, Stokes played just two matches and picked up seven wickets with the ball, finishing as the eighth-highest wicket-taker across both sides. With the bat, however, he could not do much. Still, he had won England's heart and played a role in them winning the series 3-1.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is the lone warhorse from the Indian side who was also a part of the squad that toured England in 2014. The spin bowling all-rounder played in four matches in that series and returned with nine wickets at an average of 46.67. He bowled a total of 156 overs, conceding 420 runs.

Jadeja was overlooked for the final Test of the series, played at the Oval, where India went with three seamers and a seam-bowling all-rounder (Stuart Binny) on a surface that had traditionally assisted slow bowling. The result? They crumbled to a massive defeat by an innings and 244 runs to their hosts, and lost the series.

#1 Joe Root

Former England captain Joe Root, who is a batting behemoth and widely considered to be among the best, if not the best, to have played the game for his country, played a significant role in his team winning the 2014 Pataudi series by a 3-1 scoreline.

The Yorkshireman amassed 518 runs in seven innings in that series and ended it as its highest run-getter. Root scored his runs at an average of 103.60, and bagged two centuries and three half-centuries. His unbeaten 149 in the final Test handed England a big lead.

This eventually allowed the English to bowl India out twice and take home the series by a 3-1 scoreline. India's plans went awry in this game as none of their batters, save captain MS Dhoni (82) in the first innings, could score a half-century in this match.

