England vs India 2018: 4 reasons why India can win the second Test

After a narrow loss in the first Test against England at Edgbaston, all eyes are on the second Test. The second Test which will be played at the home of Cricket, Lord's, will be extremely crucial for the Indian team.

Ishant led the Indian bowling-attack from the front in the first Test

After the defeat in the first Test, it becomes even more important for India to perform well and win the second match. It will be interesting to see how the Indian players approach the second Test, knowing the fact that they will be under tremendous amount of pressure.

The Indian contingent might be dejected after the first Test but there were a few silver linings even in the defeat. The Indian team can take confidence from these positives and come back strongly in the second Test.

Moreover, this being a 5-match series it provides more opportunities for a team to make a comeback. We will look at four reasons why India can make a comeback by winning the second Test at Lord's.

#4 Absence of Ben Stokes

Stokes was pivotal in England's win

Ben Stokes showed why he is considered to be one of the best all-rounders in the world. Even though he couldn't contribute much with the bat in both the innings, he played a crucial role with the ball. While he took two wickets in the first innings, he turned the match around in the second innings. Stokes dismissed Kohli and Pandya when they were looking ominous and ended up with four wickets, sealing the match for the home team.

However, he won't be available for selection in the second Test as he faces his court hearing this week. On the other hand, the Indian team will look to pounce on this opportunity. Stokes's absence will weaken the England side and it can give India a massive advantage.

