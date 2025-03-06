4 records held by Steve Smith in ODIs

Former Australian captain Steve Smith announced his retirement from ODI cricket after the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal clash between India and Australia on Tuesday, March 4. The announcement came on Wednesday, March 5, as Australia had lost the match and crashed out of the tournament.

Steve Smith, who was captaining the side in the tournament in the absence of Pat Cummins, thus played his final ODI in the semifinal. Although his team did not win, he exited with a solid performance, scoring 73 runs with the bat.

As he called a day in the format, he finished with 170 ODIs and 5800 runs from 154 innings at an average of 43.28 with 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries and a top score of 164.

While Smith may not have as many runs as some of the other batters in the format, he has always been a top performer for Australia and has also won two ODI World Cups.

After his retirement from ODIs, let us take a look at some of the records that he owns in this format:

#4 Steve Smith has the most ICC ODI World Cup half-centuries by an Australian batter

Australia v Bangladesh - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 - Source: Getty

Steve Smith holds the record for most half-centuries scored by an Australian batter in World Cup matches. Out of his 35 ODI half-centuries, 10 have come in World Cups, the most by a batter from the country.

Smith played key roles with the bat when Australia won the World Cup in 2015 and 2023, delivering on the big stage with vital performances. No other Australian batter has more fifties than Smith in World Cups.

#3 Joint-highest score by an Australian captain in ODIs

Australia v New Zealand - ODI Game 1 - Source: Getty

Steve Smith's highest ODI score came against New Zealand in 2016 when he smashed 164 runs off 157 balls in Sydney. His mammoth century comprised 14 fours and 4 sixes at a strike-rate of 104.45.

He was also leading Australia in the match. This is the joint-highest score by an Australian captain in ODIs. Ricky Ponting scored 164 runs off just 105 balls as the Australian captain against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2006 during the fifth match of the one-day series.

#2 First batter to score five consecutive 50+ scores in ICC ODI World Cup

Australia v New Zealand - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup: Final - Source: Getty

Steve Smith became the first batter to score five consecutive 50+ scores in the World Cup. He achieved the feat in the 2015 edition when he scored 95 against Afghanistan, 72 against Sri Lanka, 65 against Pakistan, 105 against India in the semifinal, and 56* against New Zealand in the final.

Only Virat Kohli has achieved the feat twice, scoring five consecutive 50+ scores in the 2019 World Cup and the 2023 World Cup.

#1 Joint-most 50+ scores in ICC ODI World Cup knockout matches

Australia v England - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Semi-Final - Source: Getty

Steve Smith equaled the record for the most 50+ scores in ICC ODI World Cup knockout matches during the 2019 World Cup. He has four 50+ scores in ICC ODI World Cup knockout matches.

Former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar also has four 50+ scores in ICC ODI World Cup knockout matches, followed by Javed Miandad, Adam Gilchrist, and MS Dhoni with three each.

