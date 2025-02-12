Indian opener Shubman Gill scripted history in Ahmedabad during the ongoing third ODI between India and England on Wednesday, February 12, with his scintillating century.

The right-hander got to the three-figure mark off just 95 balls to register his seventh ODI hundred. Shubman Gill was eventually dismissed for 112 runs off 102 deliveries at a strike-rate of 109.8 with 14 fours and 3 sixes.

He has displayed solid form in this three-match series and has put up a consistent performance. Gill scored 87 runs off 96 balls in the first ODI in Nagpur and backed it up with a 60 in the second ODI in Cuttack. After scoring two half-centuries, the stylish opener finally got past the three-figure mark in the third match here in Ahmedabad.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the records made by Gill during his exceptional 112-run knock in the third ODI between India and England.

4 records made by Shubman Gill during his knock of 112 in 3rd IND vs ENG ODI 2025

#4 Fastest to 2500 ODI runs

Shubman Gill, during his brilliant hundred, became the fastest batter to reach 2500 runs in ODIs. He has taken only 50 innings to do so and surpassed former South African great Hashim Amla, who previously held the record in 51 innings.

Gill also overtook the likes of Imam-ul-Haq (52 innings), Vivian Richards (56 innings), and Jonathan Trott (56 innings). The Indian opener now also has the most runs scored (2587) after first 50 innings in ODIs.

#3 First Indian player to score a century in 50th ODI

Shubman Gill also made another record, creating history by becoming the first Indian batter to score a century in his 50th ODI.

No other Indian player previously held the record of scoring a century in their 50th ODI match. Gill's 112-run knock, therefore, made his landmark ODI game for India more special with this unique record.

#2 Fastest Indian batter (in terms of innings) to 7 ODI hundreds

As he notched up his seventh ODI hundred in the ongoing game against England in Ahmedabad, Shubman Gill also broke the record by becoming the fastest Indian batter (in terms of innings) to reach seven ODI hundreds.

Gill has taken only 50 innings to achieve this feat, going past former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who previously owned this record. Dhawan had taken 54 innings to get to seven ODI hundreds and was the quickest Indian batter until Gill broke his record.

#1 First Indian batter to score a hundred in all three formats at a single venue

Shubman Gill also became the first Indian batter to score an international hundred in all three formats at a single venue. Gill had previously scored a Test hundred and a T20I hundred at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Having now scored an ODI hundred at the very same ground, he became the first Indian batter with a hundred across all formats at the same venue. Overall, he became only the fifth batter to achieve this feat.

