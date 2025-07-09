4 records/milestones Shubman Gill can reach in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Team India captain Shubman Gill has been in phenomenal form with the bat in the ongoing Test series against England. The third Test is set to be played at Lord's beginning on Thursday, July 10, with the series level at 1-1.

India lost the first Test in Leeds by five wickets as England chased down 371 in the final innings. Shubman Gill lost his first Test as the captain of the team. However, Gill and the Indian team bounced back to win the second Test by a massive margin of 336 runs at Edgbaston.

The 25-year-old scored a hundred in the first Test and followed it up with a double hundred and a hundred in the second Test. He will be looking to carry forward his sublime form into the third Test as well.

With India looking to take a 2-1 lead, Shubman Gill also has the opportunity to reach certain records/milestones in the third Test at Lord's.

#4 First Indian to score hundreds in first three Tests as captain

Shubman Gill scored hundreds in his first two Tests as captain. He now has the opportunity to become the first Indian to score hundreds in his first three Tests as captain.

He scored 147 in the first innings of the first Test. In the second Test, he scored 269 in the first innings and 161 in the second. No Indian has ever achieved this feat so far. Moreover, former England captain Alastair Cook is the only player to have achieved this feat overall, having scored five centuries in his first five Tests as captain.

#3 Third Indian captain to win multiple Tests in England

While several Indian captains have won a Test in England in the past, only two Indian captains have done it multiple times to date. Kapil Dev and Virat Kohli are the only two Indian captains with multiple Test wins in England.

India beat England 2-0 in the Test series in 1986 in England under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Virat Kohli is the only Indian captain with three Test wins in England, with victories in 2018 at Trent Bridge and in 2021 at Lord's and The Oval. Shubman Gill can join this elite list and become only the third Indian captain to win multiple Tests in England. Moreover, a win at Lord's will make him only the fourth Indian captain with a Test win at the venue.

#2 Most runs in a Test series as Indian captain in England

Shubman Gill has been in exceptional form with the bat in this series. He has already amassed 585 runs from just two Tests at an average of 146.25 with two hundreds and a double hundred.

Gill is just 9 runs away from breaking former Test captain Virat Kohli's record of scoring the most runs in a Test series in England as an Indian captain. Kohli had scored 593 runs from five matches at an average of 59.30 with two hundreds and three half-centuries during the 2018 tour.

#1 Shubman Gill can score the most runs by an Indian batter in England

Shubman Gill also has the opportunity to become the Indian batter with the most runs in a Test series in England. As mentioned earlier, he has already scored 585 runs from just four innings in this series.

The record for most runs by an Indian batter in England in a Test series is currently held by former captain and great Rahul Dravid. Dravid had scored 602 runs from four Tests and six innings at an average of 100.33 with three hundreds and a half-century. Therefore, Gill is just 18 runs away from breaking this record as well.

