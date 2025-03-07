4 records Virat Kohli can break in the 2025 Champions Trophy final 

Virat Kohli has once again proven to be a key performer for India in an ICC event. In the 2025 Champions Trophy so far, he has been in solid form, scoring 217 runs from four games at an average of 72.33 with a hundred and a half-century as well.

The star batter played a massive role in the semifinal against Australia. India were chasing 263 runs for a win and Virat Kohli struck a crucial 84-run knock as the Men in Blue got over the line and sealed their spot in the final.

In their clash against Pakistan earlier, Kohli had once again already shown when he is among the best in business, scoring an unbeaten hundred in a successful run chase against the arch-rivals.

The 36-year-old has already broken several records throughout this Champions Trophy with his brilliant batting. However, there are always more records to be broken whenever Virat Kohli plays.

That said, let us take a look four more such records that he can break in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy against New Zealand on Sunday, March 9.

#4 Virat Kohli can become the highest run-getter for India in ICC ODI events finals

Mumbai Sports And Fitness - Source: Getty

Virat Kohli has played in four ICC ODI finals for India so far. He played in the 2011 and 2023 World Cup finals and 2013 and 2017 Champions Trophy finals. This will be his fifth appearance in the final of an ICC ODI event. He has scored 137 runs from these four games at an average of 34.25 with a half-century.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, who played four ICC ODI event finals for India, is the leading run-scorer for the Men in Blue with 141 runs at an average of 70.5. Kohli therefore needs only 5 more runs to overtake Ganguly and become India's highest run-geter in ICC ODI events finals.

#3 Second-highest run-getter in ODI cricket

ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 - South Africa vs. Sri Lanka - Source: Getty

Virat Kohli recently surpassed former Australia captain and great Ricky Ponting to become the third-highest run-getter in all international cricket. He is now only behind Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara and India's Sachin Tendulkar on this list.

Moreover, he is also third on the list of most runs scored in ODI cricket. Kohli, who has 14180 runs in the format at the moment, needs only 54 runs to overtake Kumar Sangakkara and become the second-highest run-getter in ODIs. Sangakkara has 14234 runs to his name in the format.

#2 Most runs in ICC ODI event finals

Australia v India - Commonwealth Bank Series 2nd Final - Source: Getty

While Virat Kohli can become India's highest run-getter in ICC ODI events finals, he also has the opportunity to become the highest run-getter in ICC ODI events finals overall.

Former Australian wicket-keeper batter Adam Gilchrist is at the top of this list with 262 runs from four such finals at an average of 65.5. As mentioned above, Kohli has 137 runs. Therefore, if he can score a century in the final against New Zealand and make 126 runs at least, he can surpass Gilchrist.

#1 Highest scorer in Champions Trophy history

Australia v West Indies - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Source: Getty

Virat Kohli surpassed former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene to become the second highest-run scorer in the history of the Champions Trophy. He now has 746 runs from 17 games at an average of 82.88 with a century and six half-centuries.

At present, former West Indies opener and star batter Chris Gayle is the leading ru run-scorer in he history of the tournament with 791 runs from 17 matches. Kohli needs just 46 runs to overtake Chris Gayle and become the highest scorer in the Champions Trophy.

