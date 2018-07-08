4 Things India should do to win at Bristol

India has successfully won the last two T20 series including Nidahas Trophy and Ireland T20 Series and is looking for a hat-trick.

Team India is on the verge of winning the T20 series in the English Tour. So far only two T20 matches have been completed and England has managed to level it 1-1 at Cardiff.

England made a great comeback after a disappointing outing at Old Trafford, Manchester where they failed to decipher both Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. With the help of Merlyn spin bowling machine, they had found a way to tackle India's spin. India looks favourite to win their first T20 Series in England.

They have successfully won the last two T20 series including Nidahas Trophy and Ireland T20 Series and are looking for a hat-trick. After a loss at Cardiff, the Indian team should look at his opponent and find ways to beat them in their own way. In their last five matches, India has lost just one T20 International. Here we take a look at the 4 things India should do in order to win the final T20 at Bristol on Sunday.

#1 Chasing after winning the toss

One of the main reasons for Indian team's loss in the previous T20 match on Friday was losing the toss.

Getting a big score after batting first may work in Indian conditions but may not work in the foreign soil particularly at Bristol.

Toss will be very crucial at Bristol and the First Innings Score has always been less than 140. Obviously, no International T20 has been played here at Bristol since 2011 in which Sri Lanka chased the target of 137.

England on the other hand after batting first lost nine wickets for 136 runs. And in most cases, the team batting second has won as that was evident in the T20 international match between Pakistan and England at Bristol in which latter lost to former who chased and won with a score of 148/5 on Aug 28 2006.

And in most probabilities, the pitch may offer very little assistance to spin as the straight boundary is very short and current Indian spinners have little experience.