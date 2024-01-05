4 times India started a new year with a big Test win ft. Cape Town

India's dominant seven-wicket victory over South Africa in the second Test of the series at Cape Town on Thursday (January 4) took the spotlight with outstanding performances from Mohammed Siraj (6/15) and Jasprit Bumrah (6/61).

The match, wrapped up within just five sessions, etches its name in Test history as the shortest completed encounter.

This was a perfect start to the new year by Team India as they drew level with South Africa 1-1 at the end of the two-Test series.

Here we take a look at instances India started a New Year with a big Test win:

#4 Beat New Zealand by an innings and 109 runs - Chennai: 1955/56

It was a record-breaking partnership

India clinched a decisive victory in the high-scoring series, breaking records along the way. Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy, the openers, dominated the New Zealand bowlers on an easy-paced pitch, setting a new Test cricket record with a partnership of 413.

Mankad's individual score of 231 broke the Indian Test record of 223, previously shared by him and Umrigar in the same series. The total of 537 for three set a new record total for the country, surpassing the 498 for four declared in the first Test.

New Zealand, following-on and 328 behind, struggled against spin, with Gupte and Mankad proving effective.

#3 Beat Australia by an innings and 2 runs - Sydney, 1977/78

Gavaskar stepped up with the ball

Australia stumbled early, posting a meager 131 in the first innings, and their woes continued with dropped catches during India's innings. Sunil Gavaskar and Chetan Chauhan provided the best start in the series, amassing 97 runs for the opening wicket.

Rain curtailed play on the lively pitch on the second day. The visitors eventually declared at 396/8. In the second innings, the ball turned consistently and Erapalli Prasanna with figures of 4 for 51 stood out as Australia was bundled out for 263.

Peter Toohey, despite an ankle injury, played a remarkable innings of 85, featuring a noteworthy catch by substitute Madan Lal on the last morning.

#2 Beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 67 runs, Cuttack - 1986/87

Kapil starred with the ball

Kapil Dev's toss win gave India a significant advantage on an unpredictable Barabati Stadium wicket. Vengsarkar's impressive 166, supported by Amarnath and a brisk sixth-wicket partnership with Kapil Dev, set the tone.

Sri Lanka struggled against Maninder Singh and Kapil Dev's slow-medium pace, and despite a resilient stand, they fell short by an innings and 67 runs.

Kapil Dev claimed his 300th wicket, achieving the Test cricket milestone of 3,000 runs and 300 wickets, while Shastri's four for 11 sealed a win at home.

#1 Beat South Africa by 7 wickets, Cape Town - 2024

India drew level the series

Rohit Sharma and his team secured a 1-1 series draw by defeating South Africa by an impressive seven wickets at Newlands Cricket Ground, marking the shortest Test match in history.

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah's remarkable bowling limited the Proteas' runs in both innings. With a target of 79, the Indian openers set a strong foundation, contributing to a 44-run partnership in 34 balls until Nandre Burger dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Rohit Sharma anchored the innings with a score of 17 in 22 balls. The victory was sealed in style by Shreyas Iyer, who elegantly lofted Marco Jansen's delivery for a boundary towards long on.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App