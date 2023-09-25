Gone are the days when a 300-plus score in an ODI guaranteed victory. A total of more than 300 runs on the board would have thrilled spectators 20 years ago. Prior to that, a score between 270 and 280 was considered a winning total, even when ODIs comprised of 60 overs for each side.

However, with the advent of smaller grounds, bigger bats, and the sport becoming a game of batters, teams piling up huge totals on the board has become the norm.

The expansion of T20 cricket has improved the rate of run-scoring in ODIs. As mandatory powerplays and other fielding restrictions have come into play, even 400+ totals have become a trend.

Expand Tweet

There have been as many as 24 instances when a team has gone past the 400-run mark, with England even notching up 498/4 in an ODI against the Netherlands in 2022.

Interestingly, there have been instances of a team falling short of the 400-run mark by just a solitary run. This happened on Sunday, September 24 also in the match between India and Australia.

So, it's a good time to look back at these rare instances. Here are the four times a team missed 400 runs by only a single run in an ODI innings.

#4 South Africa - 399/6 vs Zimbabwe in 2010

AB de Villiers scored 109 off 99 vs Zimbabwe [Getty Images]

South Africa holds the record for scoring the most 400+ totals in ODIs. They have gone past the 400-run mark seven times, including one during a chase in a match against Australia in 2006.

However, during an ODI against their neighbours, Zimbabwe, in 2010, they became the first nation to end up scoring 399 in the format.

During the third ODI in Benoni, the South African batters put on a great show, courtesy of a 219-run stand between JP Duminy and AB de Villiers. The right-and-left-handed combination batted magnificently for the home side as both of them got to their respective hundreds.

While Duminy scored 129 runs off 117, De Villiers blasted a knock of 109 in 99 balls. David Miller (33* off 19) also played a handy cameo at the end which took the Proteas to 399/6.

The Graeme Smith-led side went on to bundle out Zimbabwe for 127 runs and registered their largest-ever ODI victory - by 272 runs.

#3 England - 399/9 vs South Africa in 2016

Jos Buttler celebrates with Eoin Morgan [Getty Images]

Following their dismal performance at the ODI World Cup in 2015, England made some startling changes to their approach in the 50-over format.

They piled up scores of 300+ for fun, and in an ODI against South Africa in 2016, they missed out on piling up 400 by just a single run.

The first ODI of the five-match series between England and South Africa in January 2016 saw Eoin Morgan win the toss and elect to bat first.

Fifties from Alex Hales (57) and Joe Root (52) set a perfect platform for England before Jos Buttler scored a scintillating hundred. Buttler took only 72 balls to reach his century. He made 105 off 76.

England were 371 with 3.4 overs still to go. However, they lost four wickets in quick succession which restricted them to 399/9 in 50 overs.

Despite Quinton de Kock's breathtaking 138* off 96, England won by 39 runs (DLS method).

#2 Pakistan - 399/1 vs Zimbabwe in 2018

Fakhar Zaman tumbled several records during his 210* vs Zimbabwe [Getty Images]

Despite producing several phenomenal batters over the years, Pakistan are yet to score 400 runs in an ODI innings.

However, they came extremely close to reaching that milestone when Fakhar Zaman's incredible double century led his side to 399/1 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in 2018.

While the Men in Green whitewashed Zimbabwe 5-0 away from home in that series, the fourth ODI saw the most impressive batting display by the visitors. Batting first, the two Pakistan openers - Imam ul Haq and Fakhar Zaman - sent the hosts on a leather hunt by adding 304 runs.

Expand Tweet

Their opening stand of 304 runs still remains the highest partnership for any wicket for Pakistan in ODIs. While Imam got out for 113 runs in the 42nd over, Zaman continued his onslaught and reached his double century in 148 balls.

Zaman became the first Pakistani to get to a double hundred in an ODI and remained not out on 210 (off 156). Despite Asif Ali's fiery fifty off only 22 balls at the death, Pakistan failed to complete 400 runs and ended up posting 399/1.

They eventually won the game by 244 runs, with Shadab Khan taking a four-wicket haul.

#1 India - 399/5 vs Australia in 2023

Both Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill scored blazing hundreds in Indore [Getty Images]

The latest entrant on the list, Team India, made 399/5 in their recently concluded second one-day international against Australia at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 24.

After being put in to bat first, India lost Ruturaj Gaikwad (8) early on before Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer joined forces. The two dominated the Aussie unit in a spotless manner and, in no time, added 200 runs for the second wicket.

Both Gill and Iyer cashed in on the terrific batting conditions in Indore and got to their respective hundreds. While Iyer scored 105 off 90 balls, Gill took 97 balls to make his 104.

Expand Tweet

However, both of them lost their wickets within 27 runs before Suryakumar Yadav came to the middle in the 41st over. SKY made his intentions clear right from the start and clobbered four back-to-back sixes off Cameron Green to complete his fifty in only 24 balls.

Skipper KL Rahul also played his part with a 38-ball 52 as India managed to post 399/5 in their 50 overs. The hosts went on to register a 99-run win after the match was reduced to 33 overs for Australia due to rain.

Shreyas was adjudged the Player of the Match for his heroic batting display. The third and final ODI of the series will be played on September 27 in Rajkot.