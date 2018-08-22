4 times when India came from behind to win a Test series

A five-day cricket match is called a Test for it literally defines the term. It is the true test of a player's fitness, talent, perseverance, and of a team's ability to dominate consistently or come back strongly after faltering once.

Therefore, winning a Test match brings utmost joy and satisfaction to a player, one that no other form of cricket, as lucrative as it may be, can make one experience. Winning a Test series in overseas conditions is a steeper challenge, as it tests one's adaptability and character to the fullest.

And if this was not all, winning a Test series after having conceded the lead is the toughest challenge a captain and his team can ever face. However, the fascinating game that cricket is, it has produced 40 such fairytale comebacks when a team has come back from behind to script magic and win the Test series. One of the shining examples of one them is the 2005 Ashes, which England went on to win 2-1 after being 0-1 down.

India has shown the grit and character required to rise from defeats to go on to win series on four occasions in the past.

As Virat Kohli and his men, trailing England, look ahead at the remainder of the ongoing series against England with a couple of matches to go, let us have a look at these four Indian comebacks for the present lot to derive inspiration from.

What makes the scenario even more interesting is that two of those four instances have occurred under the aegis of the present Indian skipper and the man who can do no wrong- Virat Kohli. Kohli, thus, surely knows how to turn the tables and rise above all.

