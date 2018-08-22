Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 times when India came from behind to win a Test series

Kushagra Agarwal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.00K   //    22 Aug 2018, 14:08 IST

Enter captio

A five-day cricket match is called a Test for it literally defines the term. It is the true test of a player's fitness, talent, perseverance, and of a team's ability to dominate consistently or come back strongly after faltering once.

Therefore, winning a Test match brings utmost joy and satisfaction to a player, one that no other form of cricket, as lucrative as it may be, can make one experience. Winning a Test series in overseas conditions is a steeper challenge, as it tests one's adaptability and character to the fullest.

And if this was not all, winning a Test series after having conceded the lead is the toughest challenge a captain and his team can ever face. However, the fascinating game that cricket is, it has produced 40 such fairytale comebacks when a team has come back from behind to script magic and win the Test series. One of the shining examples of one them is the 2005 Ashes, which England went on to win 2-1 after being 0-1 down.

India has shown the grit and character required to rise from defeats to go on to win series on four occasions in the past.

As Virat Kohli and his men, trailing England, look ahead at the remainder of the ongoing series against England with a couple of matches to go, let us have a look at these four Indian comebacks for the present lot to derive inspiration from.

What makes the scenario even more interesting is that two of those four instances have occurred under the aegis of the present Indian skipper and the man who can do no wrong- Virat Kohli. Kohli, thus, surely knows how to turn the tables and rise above all.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Greatest Cricketers of All Time Moments that changed cricket forever Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Kushagra Agarwal
ANALYST
.
3 Times when India won a Test series in England
RELATED STORY
5 Times India came back from the dead in a Test match
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Why England are favourites to win...
RELATED STORY
4 changes India should make for the third Test 
RELATED STORY
4 reasons to go easy on the Indian cricket team
RELATED STORY
4 Questions India should try to answer before the third Test
RELATED STORY
5 nostalgic moments from England vs India Test matches
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Third Test, 2018: 3 things that came...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
England v India: 2 imperative changes India should make...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us