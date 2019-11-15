5 amazing stats from Mayank Agarwal's 243 against Bangladesh

Indian Test opener Mayank Agarwal seems to be going from strength to strength so far. On Day 2 of the first Test at Indore against Bangladesh, Agarwal slammed a career-best 243, his second double century in a short career spanning eight Tests.

Agarwal hit 28 fours and eight sixes in his knock that lasted 330 balls. During his stay at the crease, the opener featured in a 190-run stand for the fourth wicket with Ajinkya Rahane, who contributed a fluent 86 from 172 balls. This was after Indian skipper Virat Kohli fell for a rare duck, the 10th of his Test career.

Courtesy Agarwal’s exploits, India ended Day 2 at 493 for 6, with an imposing lead of 343, and four wickets in hand. At stumps, Ravindra Jadeja was unbeaten on 60 from 76 balls and Umesh Yadav on 25 from 10 balls.

The day, however, clearly belonged to Agarwal. So, here’s a look at five important stats from his stellar knock of 243.

#1. With his second double hundred in 12 innings, Agarwal became the second quickest batsman to reach two double hundreds. The Indian opener overtook Don Bradman, who scored his second double ton in his 13th innings. India’s Vinod Kambli tops the list, having taken only five innings to register two double centuries.

#2. Agarwal hit eight sixes during his stay at the crease. With it, he equalled Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Indian record for most sixes in a Test innings. Sidhu had also slammed eight sixes during his 124 against Sri Lanka at Lucknow in 1994.

#3. Agarwal’s 243 created a unique record. For the very first time in Test history, a batsman from a team has scored a double hundred in four successive Tests -- Agarwal (215 at Visakhapatnam), Kohli (254 not out at Pune), Rohit Sharma (212 at Ranchi), Agarwal (243 at Indore).

#4. Following his 243, Mayank now has 740 runs in Tests in 2019, the second most by any batsman this year in the longer format of the game. Australia’s Steven Smith’s is sitting on top for now thanks to his Ashes 2019 magic -- 774 runs in seven innings.

#5. By hitting Mehidy Hasan for a six to bring up his double hundred, Agarwal emulated Rohit Sharma, becoming the second Indian to reach 200 in Tests with a six. Sharma became the first Indian to achieve the feat when he hit South African pacer Lungi Ngidi for a six to reach his double hundred at Ranchi.