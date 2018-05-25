Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    5 batsmen who could make it into the Indian squad for the World Cup

    These batsmen are highly likely to be reviewed by the selectors for India's World Cup squad.

    Sharan Pillai
    TOP CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 04:30 IST
    13.13K

    ZIMBABWE-INDIA-CRICKET
    Rayudu was a part of the 2015 World Cup squad but featured in none.

    Now that the much exciting IPL is about to end, cricketing fans in India have got their eyes upon the next big thing- 2019 ICC World Cup!

    After losing against eventual champions Australia, in the World Cup 2015 semifinals, India is said to be the favorites to lift the cup this term.

    Time and again the Men in Blue have displayed their prowess when it comes to ODI.

    As per the recent history in major competitions, India found their exit in the Semifinals of 2015 World Cup and finished the 2017 Champions Trophy as runners-up.

    Thus, for the very same reason, Kohli & Co. would look to settle for nothing less than the ultimate victory.

    Team India's batting options look lethal with experienced batsmen like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MSD and Shikhar Dhawan. However, many youngsters have shown their potential in recent times.

    Let us take a look at five such names who would be under the coach, Ravi Shastri, and skipper, Virat Kohli's radar.

    #5 Ambati Rayudu:

    Rayudu had made it into the Indian squad for the 2015 World Cup. However, he failed to feature in any of the matches for the team throughout the tournament.

    Now, a couple of years later, Rayudu's name is once again reverberating in the ears of Indian fans and all thanks to his extraordinary batting in the ongoing IPL.

    Unlike other players in the list, Rayudu doesn't need much introduction or further stepping stones to make it into the squad. His rich experience and recently found consistency is enough for him to grab a berth.

    The ex-Indian U19 captain has secured his place in the team, by replacing injured Kedar Jadhav, that would be touring England next month. This can be Ambati Rayudu's golden opportunity to put up a show and grab the selectors' attention.

    ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Suresh Raina Rishabh Pant Leisure Reading
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    4 Indian players who might not make it to the 2019 World Cup
    RELATED STORY
    Five legends who have never won the World Cup
    RELATED STORY
    5 ODI batting greats who could retire post 2019 World Cup
    RELATED STORY
    Highest partnership for each wicket by Indian batsmen in...
    RELATED STORY
    Five players who can be experimented for No.4 spot before...
    RELATED STORY
    3 IPL stars who might get an opportunity as finishers for...
    RELATED STORY
    3 players with an outside chance of making India's World...
    RELATED STORY
    India's predicted bowling attack for 2019 World Cup
    RELATED STORY
    5 Indians whose Careers went Downhill after winning the...
    RELATED STORY
    A current World XI that could take on 2007 World Cup...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    select series: