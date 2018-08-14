5 Batsmen who outscored the opposition in both innings combined in a Test match

Momin Mehmood Butt FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 632 // 14 Aug 2018, 05:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cricket is a bizarre game. More often than not, it scribbles down instances that are barely believable to even the cricketing fraternity, let alone the sporting world out there. In this article, we delve into five such eccentric occurrences where a batsman outscored the combined two-innings score of his opposition, in a Test match!

#5 Bobby Abel v South Africa (1889)

Bobby Abel

In what was South Africa's only 2nd Test at that speck of time, England clobbered the hosts by a 202-run victory at Cape Town. Bobby Abel played out a spectacular innings, scoring 120 runs to take England to 292.

His century was the first-ever first-class ton on South African shores. In reply, England's Johnny Briggs wreaked havoc and took 7 wickets as the hosts slumped to a mere 47 runs in the first innings.

But the worse was yet to come. Briggs remained unplayable in the 2nd innings too; bagging 8 wickets for an unbelievable 11 runs. South Africa could only manage 90 runs in their two innings combined, 30 less than Abel's 120 in a single innings.

1 / 5 NEXT