5 Batsmen who scored a century in their last Test innings

Sachin Arora // 10 Sep 2018, 22:02 IST

Scoring a century in your last Test is a dream for every Test batsman. No matter how many hundreds you have scored earlier but you always strive for that last hundred in your swansong. It is a perfect scenario to sign off with a last hurrah and makes the moment ever so special.

There have been very few batsmen in the entire Test cricket history who have been able to achieve this feat.

Let's take a look at the last five instances when a batsman retired with a century in his last Test innings.

#5 Nasser Hussain



Former England captain Nasser Hussain was touted as the next big thing when he came on to the scene. He was extremely talented and made his Test debut at an age of 21, which is considered to be early for English standards.

Nasser Hussain never really played to his potential during his international career. He retired at the age of 36. He played his last Test against New Zealand at Lord's in 2004 and scored a match-winning century during his last Test innings. England was chasing a stiff target of 282 to win the Test and Hussain contributed 103 not out to the winning chase.

